Michigan Oluwatimi Football

Michigan award-winning center Olusegun Oluwatimi plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oluwatimi lost three friends and former teammates at Virginia and four days later, his father had surgery to remove a brain tumor. Oluwatimi endured the heartache and finished off a season that were better than his dreams.

 AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Standout Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi had a season that was even better than his dreams.

The graduate transfer from Virginia wasn’t surprised the Wolverines had a successful season, which earned them a matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in a New Year’s Eve semifinal for a berth in the national title game. It also didn’t stun the AP All-American to win the Rimington Award as the college football’s best center.


