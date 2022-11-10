BLACKFOOT – Veteran Mike Merlette joined the U.S. Army in 1973, at the end of the draft. After retiring from the military in 1980, he joined the National Guard that same year and retired from the Guard in 2008, for a total of 35 years serving the United States.
The draft was a lottery drawing that determined the order of call for induction into the military for all men within the 18-26 age range. The Vietnam draft started in 1970 and ended in 1975.
Why did he join the military?
“I was in foster homes in high school on the east coast,” he said. He graduated from high school in Harpursville, N.Y. “I was a wrestler and a state champion two years in a row for wrestling. What I wanted to do was coach wrestling.
“I was hoping to get a full-ride scholarship to college,” Merlette said. “About the same time, I was thinking of entering the Army.
“The recruiter said I could wrestle for Army but I was so busy with all the schools I was assigned to attend, it didn’t work out. I couldn’t get permission to get out of the schooling so I could wrestle. I attended lots of schools.”
He received notification of a full-ride scholarship to college but he was already enlisted in the Army.
Some of the schools he attended included combat arms, recon, jungle, and border patrol in Panama. He was air jump qualified and he worked with tankers for four years. In North and South Carolina, he was assigned to unload ships and planes.
As part of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C., he met Gayle, his future wife. She worked as a telecommunicator operator and served in the Army for 15 years.
“I was transferred to Presidio in San Francisco,” he said. “I worked during the week; then drove to Blackfoot each weekend to be with Gayle. After a year of traveling back and forth, I asked her to marry me and she said yes. We’ve been married 44 years so far.
“In 1980, I got out of active duty and joined the National Guard. I was part of the 116th Brigade out of Pocatello and part of A Battery in Blackfoot.”
He worked with big track guns, called howitzers.
In 2004, his National Guard outfit was called up to go to Iraq.
“I was deployed in Iraq for two years, returning home in 2006. I was a 1st Sgt. My son was called up at the same time; we were in the same unit. He was a gun bunny.”
A gun bunny was an arterial crew man. As stated in Quora, “Gun Bunny is military slang for soldiers who operate mortars (typically 60mm and 80mm). The weapons are normally placed in small pits dug by the soldiers. Hence the comical allusion to rabbits.”
His whole family is patriotic. Merlette’s daughter joined the U.S. Navy; she was active duty Navy for three years and then spent 17 more years in the Navy Reserve.
When Merlette was part of the National Guard, he also worked for the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Blackfoot for 32 years.
What does he like about being part of the National Guard?
“I liked the soldiers; being able to work with a good group of people,” he said. “You become a family. We know each other, trust each other.
“Comradery, friendships develop. The Guard gives you something to do and you can take pride in it. You see the same people, the same faces each month. It’s really nice.”
“As a NCO (non-commissioned officer), I was able to train younger troops,” he said. “We still stay in communication on Facebook.”
Merlette said he has had good experiences and bad experiences in the military.
On the positive side, “The military teaches discipline, respect, good work ethics and patriotism.” It also helps pay medical bills as his many surgeries have proven.
