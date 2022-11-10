Mike Merlette

Veteran Mike Merlette entered the U.S. Army in 1973 and served the nation until 2008 when he retired from the National Guard.

 LESLIE MIELKE PHOTO

BLACKFOOT – Veteran Mike Merlette joined the U.S. Army in 1973, at the end of the draft. After retiring from the military in 1980, he joined the National Guard that same year and retired from the Guard in 2008, for a total of 35 years serving the United States.

The draft was a lottery drawing that determined the order of call for induction into the military for all men within the 18-26 age range. The Vietnam draft started in 1970 and ended in 1975.


