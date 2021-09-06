In my mind, I had my plans for covering the Eastern Idaho State Fair all laid out.
My first contribution was going to be a real toughie — participating with other local media representatives in the 2021 Best Fair Food Contest Thursday. I took a bunch of photos, ate way too much food (there were 20 total entries with more than enough tasty entrees and plenty of sweets to choose from), waited to hear the winners. I ate enough food that I had to wave off the last few entrees offered (they weren’t in my judging group anyway) because I had hit “the wall” a bit earlier to the point I was feeling a bit green around the gills.
I left the fairgrounds and was getting ready to finish putting together that Friday’s paper. I was going to write a story on the food contest. That plan changed, but for fair food fans, here are the results:
Best New Sweet Winners: FIRST PLACE — Whipped Huckleberry Smasher from Lemon Smashers; SECOND PLACE — Banoffe Crepe from Camille’s Crepes; THIRD PLACE — The Peach Temptation from Sweet Temptations.
Best New Entree Winners: FIRST PLACE — Smoking Cowboy Burger from Billman’s Catering; SECOND PLACE — Hog on a Log from Blackhawk BBQ Pit; THIRD PLACE — Crazy Chicken Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn.
Sweetest Of Them All Winners: FIRST PLACE — Birthday Cake Shake & Bake from Creamy Creations; SECOND PLACE- Peach Temptation from Sweet Temptations (a very close second).
Fairest Of Them All Entree Winners: FIRST PLACE- The Whole Dam Farm from Smoking B’s (my personal favorite); SECOND PLACE — Carne Asada Mexican Nachos from La Casita Mexican Food; THIRD PLACE — Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn.
The overall highest score received the much-coveted Corn Dog Trophy. Creamy Creations took that honor with their Birthday Cake Shake and Bake.
In my mind, my plan was to shoot photos from the Sheryl Crow concert Friday night, get photos from the fair parade Saturday, work on rounding up stories and photos from the fair Sunday and Tuesday so I could get a stockpile of content to leave for the folks at the Idaho State Journal to fill in for Friday’s paper while I took a few days off Sept. 8-11 in order to go to my youngest son’s graduation from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. We had already made plans for that too — hotel reservations made in St. George, driving halfway with overnight breaks in between, two nights in San Diego, and another stay in St. George on the way back. After all, we were looking at a drive close to 1,900 miles round trip, we didn’t want to push it.
I sent a letter to my son to let him know our plans.
I was on the way to finishing up Friday’s paper with two stories I was planning to write when I got the word: the Marines had moved the graduation to the next morning. My lovely wife and I wanted to be there so bad. We thought about the prospect of driving all through the night, and after filling my belly with fair food not long before I was dreading that thought. We looked into booking last-minute flights — too expensive. We were thinking we’d barely make it even if we did drive straight through, and we might only see our son for a very short time.
We prayed about it. The thought hit me: We’d gain an hour because we’d be driving from Mountain to Pacific time zones. The thought came to me: be like a Marine, adopt the purpose of a Marine — improvise, adapt, and overcome all obstacles in all situations..
“Let’s give it a shot.”
We packed bags about as fast as they can be packed, I loaded up my work laptop, using the mobile hotspot on my phone so I could finish my work on Friday’s paper while my wife drove, and we were off for good around 6 p.m. our time. I finished up the paper on the road between Blackfoot and Ogden, loaded up on caffeine, and took over driving from Ogden to St. George. We switched the driving duties with my wife driving through Vegas to just before the Nevada/California state line, I drove from there to San Bernardino and she took over the rest of the way for the last two hours.
We made it to San Diego around 7:30 a.m., found our hotel around 8 a.m., and decided to head to the depot to see where we needed to go and what we needed to do. It turned out we got there at a good time. The line of cars to go in was long, and it took about an hour just to make it through tight security with every car searched inside and out, including under the hood.
Our son wasn’t expecting us to make it to the ceremony. That was a concern. We didn’t want to make that overnight drive only to have our son walk away when graduation was over and not see us at all. How could we pick him out among nearly 400 graduates about 300 feet away, all with the same uniforms, the same haircuts?
When I shout, it’s loud enough to be heard over a fair distance. So when it looked like the ceremony was wrapping up, I let out a big shout, yelling “GRANT MILLER!”
It worked. We found our son. We visited for 45 minutes before he had to go on to Camp Pendleton. It wasn’t a long time to visit, but seeing the look on his face when he realized we’d made that trip just for him and a short visit made it all worth it.
We made it back home Sunday night after 8 p.m. All was well.