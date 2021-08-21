The Bingham News Chronicle is making a change this week. Allow me to give some perspective first.
Journalism has been in my blood for the better part of 46 years. In my sophomore year of high school when my journalism class would visit the old Recorder Herald newspaper office on Main Street in Salmon and I’d watch them filling boxes by hand with metal type, piece by piece, the “bug” that I caught became a serious interest, a part of my life that won’t go away.
It got a boost in high school when I landed a part-time job as a sports stringer for the Post Register in my senior year. They had separate sections every day. I went to college for a year and studied journalism at Idaho State University, still working for the Post Register and the ISU student newspaper and United Press International, all at the age of 18. I decided I had enough experience to start getting jobs out in the real world and went to work at KUPI Radio in Idaho Falls as an afternoon drive time disc jockey and sports director.
I worked at the weekly Pioneer newspaper in Shelley for a few years and did pretty much everything there was to do there. I went on to The Morning News in Blackfoot for nine years, starting out working for Mark Brown, a journalist’s journalist. The years working for the Brown family were huge in my development. That was when the paper was fully staffed, in every department, from the front of the building to the back and on the press downstairs. We had separate sections. We published every day but Sunday. There were late nights or early mornings I’d help catch papers coming off the press. I did that at The Pioneer too, quite often, delivering bundles of papers fresh off the press to local businesses so they could go in the racks.
Printer’s ink was in my blood.
I returned to ISU, studied computer programming for two years as a thing called the Internet was just taking off, and went to live and work in Utah for 23 years. Through all that time, the journalism bug never left me. There were two daily newspapers I could choose to subscribe to — the Salt Lake Tribune and the Deseret News. Reading through them was a regular part of my mornings. When a tornado tore through downtown Salt Lake City one day, I wanted to be there, covering it. A familiar case of journalist’s adrenaline went through me.
The dailies had four separate sections, every day. In order to supplement my income one year, I got up around 1:30 or 2 in the morning, drove to a nearby newspaper delivery depot, grabbed a bunch of newspapers, inserted and banded and bagged them, grabbed my list of new subscribers, restarts and stops, and headed out to deliver the day’s Tribune and Deseret News in my neighborhood by 5:30 on weekday mornings, maybe 6:30 on weekends. Every day except for maybe four, for a full year, that’s how my day started before even going to my full-time job. I got so used to it, I came up with a more efficient way to do my route and saved up to 20 minutes off my delivery time.
Something changed as the years went on. The Trib and the Deseret News started cutting back on sections — from four to three, down to two. Times were changing in the business I grew to love. That thing called the Internet played a part. The Tribune, long published by a prominent Salt Lake family, was finding itself struggling to survive. Staff cutbacks happened. The competition: 24-hour news channels fully saturating cable and satellite dishes, social media, all those online news sources.
I came back to Blackfoot in 2018, going back to my old job at The Morning News. The staff wasn’t quite as full as it once was. There was no press running in the press room each day with the press supervisor loudly cussing at it each night. We didn’t have proofreaders and people in the back pasting up pages. I wasn’t using pica poles and actual sheets of paper with vertical lines on them to lay out pages with a pencil.
Technology was my new tool in the newspaper editing game.
Separate sections for things like sports and religion and recipes and classifieds were gone. They were mostly self-contained in one section.
Journalism hasn’t gone away. It’s just gone more high-tech. Of course, the effects of a COVID pandemic haven’t helped over the last year-plus.
In early January of 2020, the Trib ended up becoming the country’s first metropolitan daily newspaper to transition to a community-funded 501©(3) nonprofit. The Tribune is now a news organization “funded by the people, for the people.”
By the end of 2020, the Trib stopped printing and delivering a daily edition and switched to a weekly printed newspaper delivered by mail. The Trib had been a printed daily newspaper since 1871. The Deseret News made the same move. I chatted briefly online this week with an old friend from high school days who’s a columnist at the Deseret News to see how things have been since the big change. They’re surviving, still making a difference with their online content and the one day a week they run a print edition.
This is how much the newspaper game has changed over the years. It’s not the same, but it can survive.
Effective this week, the Bingham News Chronicle will publish a print edition two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays. We will continue to be distributed along with the Post Register and the Idaho State Journal on those days. Subscribers will continue to receive the Post and the Journal in print each Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday with an electronic edition for those papers published each Thursday. Bingham County news will continue to be produced by Chronicle staff and anything needing to be published on a more timely basis will be in those products as well on days when the Chronicle does not publish.
When the Trib’s board of directors announced they were going to print one day a week, the story breaking that news said, “The Tribune said the move won’t diminish its journalism ... nor will its approach to breaking news change, with reporters and editors filing stories continuously on its website.”
We will do the same with the Chronicle. In my role, it will allow me to spend more time away from the desk editing stories and putting the paper to bed each day against a tight deadline, helping to gather and write more, whether that’s for print or the website at www.bcchron.com. My goal is to do more enterprise reporting about stories that affect the people of Bingham County, such as an upcoming look at how rising housing costs are impacting local people to the point some face possible homelessness, a future look through a series of articles on annexation efforts, examining both sides of the issue. My goal is to offer more human interest features, along with other news happening each day.
My goal is to also make the Chronicle even more “hyperlocal.” That means we need to hear from readers on personal news such as engagements and weddings, major anniversaries, milestone birthdays, etc. That’s where we need the public’s help, to let us know about these things going on that we may otherwise never hear about ourselves.
And don’t be too surprised if some familiar names from the local news reporting scene through the years come up on occasion to help out.
I covered the Presto Sesquicentennial last Sunday afternoon, and on that tour something caught my eye and I had to take a closer look. It was an old manual typewriter Agnes Just Reid had used to write a column for The Blackfoot News for 40 years. There was a feeling that came with it. It took me back to why I wanted to get into journalism 46 years ago.
There’s something vital that is part of the journalism game, whether it’s letting friends and neighbors know about a local gathering or the latest sports scores or a breaking story on a police-involved shooting.
People have a need and a desire to know what’s going on in their little part of the world, as accurately and quickly as possible. Technology changes things. That need and desire people have will never change.
Join us. And thank you for your support.