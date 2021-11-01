I was only partially here last week. Physically, I was in the Washington, D.C., area with my lovely wife as we visited our oldest son who lives in Arlington, Va. At least part of the time, I was in Blackfoot, working remotely to get Tuesday’s and Friday’s papers done.
While we were back East, we definitely saw some sights. That was important to me. I had made a trip there to visit some relatives with my mother and sister back in the summer of 1968. I was seven years old at the time, but I was still interested in seeing historic attractions.
But that was the summer of 1968. Think about what those days were like back then. There was the Vietnam War and the protests. The assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert Kennedy were still fresh in people’s minds. Aside from visiting relatives, part of our time was spent listening to the steady crackle of a police scanner in an aunt and uncle’s home as protests and riots happened. We did try and make a trip to D.C. proper one day and didn’t get far.
That’s what made last week’s trip to D.C. a must for me. I wanted to make up for time that was lost years ago. We did a decent job of it last week in the time that was allowed.
The first full day, a Sunday, we rode the Metro downtown and walked to the National Zoo, seeing a few animals we hadn’t seen before in person at other zoos.
That Monday, I stayed back at the apartment working on the paper while my wife and son rode bikes to Theodore Roosevelt Island.
On Tuesday, we took the Metro and spent a lot of time walking to and around Arlington National Cemetery. The one word that came to mind as I saw the graves: grateful. I saw the grave of John F. Kennedy with the eternal flame and felt humbled. I looked up the hill from there and saw Arlington House. I saw the stories and the living quarters of slaves who were there and a feeling of sadness came over me, to think of how those people lived and were looked upon, as less than human.
On Wednesday, we went to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. We saw the Hope Diamond. Leaving there, we walked the Mall to the Capitol and headed back around and down to the Washington Monument, marveling at the sight with the sunset behind it. We walked through the World War II memorial on the way to the east end of the reflecting pool with the Lincoln Memorial in the distance before heading back for the day.
That night, I worked on Friday’s paper. I gathered various thoughts from various sources on things happening in the Blackfoot mayor’s race, gathering some context for a story surrounding a questionable — or, should I say, “sketchy” — social media campaign tactic that left me shaking my head from a couple thousand miles away from home.
I edited like a madman to get a jump on a longer work day to come on Thursday. Otherwise, my son went to his office to work and we recovered from the walking.
Friday was rainy with threats of flooding in the city streets and sidewalks. But, armed with umbrellas, we went out anyway, took in all there was to see at the Air and Space Museum and then headed to the White House.
Saturday was “memorials day” — finally, I got to go inside the Lincoln Memorial and gaze up at the statue of a hero of mine, someone who stood firmly for his beliefs.
The entire time we were there, political ads filled the Virginia television airwaves. They were constant. Many of them were ugly. Daily stories on the “Facebook Papers” in the Washington Post reminded me of how Facebook’s been used lately for some of our own ugly local campaigning. I’d like to think we’re better than what’s been seen coming from the mayor’s race over Facebook lately, with a mysterious 15-second ad and twisted words and intentions helping to cast a cloud.
Just listen to the recorded county commission meeting in its entirety from when the “sketchy” comments were discussed. Listen to them more than once. Read the comments from those who were involved to give some context where that didn’t exist in the ad in question.
On this election day, especially after returning home from the capital of what’s supposed to represent truth and freedom, I hope we’re better than “sketchiness.”