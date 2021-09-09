Anyone who was alive and old enough on Dec. 7, 1941, can remember where they were and what they were doing when they first heard that Pearl Harbor had been attacked.
The same goes for Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Occasionally I’ll go to YouTube to watch old videos from CBS or ABC or NBC to see how their news teams covered that sad and historic day, seeing as how I was too young to know what was going on that day.
And now we have 9/11. We’re at the 20th anniversary of that tragic day. I put out an invitation on our Facebook page for readers to send in their thoughts and memories from that day. No one took me up on the offer.
It’s not a day we like to remember. It was too horrific, too sickening to watch as it unfolded. But it’s something we have to remember if for no other reason than to honor the memories of the thousands of people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and in the Pennsylvania countryside outside of Shanksville.
We need to remember all those in the buildings, on the planes. We need to remember the emergency personnel who ran into instead of away from the World Trade Center before it collapsed, working to get people out. We need to remember the fallen.
We need to remember that we were attacked within our own borders. We need to remember how that felt as it was happening.
There’s a timeline of the events from that day featured on page 3 of today’s paper to help us remember.
My family was living in West Jordan, Utah, at that time. We were going about our day, getting ready for work and school, when a call came from my mother-in-law in Blackfoot, asking if we had seen the news on television. We hadn’t by that time, but we turned it on quickly. The scene from the Trade Center was horrifying.
I dropped our kids off at school, had the radio tuned to a news station to hear the latest, and then drove to my workplace in West Valley City. When I got to the floor where I worked, a big group of people was crowded in a meeting room, staring intently at a television in a corner of the room. Around that time, the reports of how it happened had been coming in. Everyone was in a state of shock. Not much work was getting done that day.
Then came the reports of planes crashing into a field in Pennsylvania, the Pentagon. There was the collapse of the towers. It was horrifying.
I went to my cubicle and connected with online acquaintances from a music discussion group. A number of them lived and worked in New York City. Some of them were all too close to the middle of what was going on. Those farther away across the country did their best to at least try and comfort friends who witnessed first-hand the horror of it all.
One of those friends was named Ken Walsh. The effects on him were hard — mentally, emotionally, and physically. He breathed in the toxic air that surrounded him. He died of cancer a few years later, as too many others did from the lingering effects of 9/11.
We can’t forget. We can’t let it happen again.