Everyone’s tired of dealing with the effects of COVID-19, especially when it’s been over a year since COVID became a “thing” even in our own little corner of this great big world.
We’re tired of dealing with the isolation, the masks, the distancing, the curbside service and takeout meals, whether we believe COVID is a hoax or not.
It’s been over a year since my lovely wife and I escaped on a Friday night for a weekend trip to Jackson Hole to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. We left on the same day the first reported case of a positive COVID test in Idaho came out. We left when the run on toilet paper was hitting stores everywhere (and I promise never to use the words “run” and “toilet paper” in the same sentence ever again in a published comment).
The supplies of sanitary products were no better in Jackson Hole. The first night we were there the shelves in the paper products aisle at one of the bigger grocery stores were empty.
We stayed in Jackson at a time when the effects of the virus were becoming a major topic of conversation among skiers starting their day with a complimentary breakfast in the dining area at the hotel, wondering if resorts were going to start shutting down.
We had to spend part of our anniversary trip strategizing what to do about getting toilet paper, for cryin’ out loud. We dealt with the first strains of disagreements with some friends over whether COVID was a hoax. We made phone calls to stores on the trip back home to see if anyone had anything we needed, and we struck out.
Many weeks went by without going to church. Many weeks went by without seeing loved ones.
Months went by before the worst effect of COVID hit close to home for us. A good friend who was part of the “hoax” and anti-masking group died from the effects of COVID, and other friends we knew well in that same group came down with it but even then they seemed to hold on to their beliefs.
Yes, everyone’s tired of dealing with the effects of COVID-19. No one’s more tired of it than those who’ve been personally affected the most by it, through death or lingering symptoms.
In my own miniscule corner of the world, for the most part, we’ve dodged a bullet. We’ve had two of our three children come down with it. They managed to bounce back pretty well. We’ve had other relatives come down with it, and some of them have seen some struggles in the aftermath.
Believe what you want, but I’ve been taking this “COVID thing” seriously all along. And the last I checked, I have no signs of being a “sheep.”
For the most part, I’ve masked up when out in public. And it hasn’t been due to any sense of fear. I’m looking out more for any other person I come in contact with. And, sorry, but I feel just as much of a sense of “freedom” as I’ve ever felt. Nothing’s been lost there in my mind.
My mother-in-law celebrated her 90th birthday a couple of Sundays ago. I took her in to get her second shot of Moderna a week ago Friday at BPAC. She handled it like a champ. That seemed to speed up the action among the in-laws to get vaccinated themselves.
No one’s been more tired of not seeing loved ones because of the risk of COVID exposure than my mother-in-law, and we want to do all we can to bring her frustration over not being able to visit to an end.
My wife and I got our first shot of the Pfizer vaccine ourselves at the Walgreens store Friday. I’m writing this more than seven hours later. So far, the only reminder that I got a shot I’ve noticed has been a slight feeling like I got punched in my left arm. Having a needle stuck in there was barely noticeable.
Maybe I wouldn’t have even noticed that if I hadn’t pushed in on the injection site later on. It’s like that old comedy routine. Patient: “Doctor, my arm hurts when I do this.” Doctor: “Well, then don’t do that.”
Maybe I’ll feel more tired than usual later on. Maybe I’ll be okay. Maybe it’ll be more noticeable after getting the second shot in a few weeks, but maybe I’ll end up like my 90-year-old mother-in-law and it’ll hardly faze me.
Whatever. I’m not afraid.
The most painful thing for me to deal with so far personally in trying to put this “COVID thing” behind us has been sitting down in a hair stylist’s chair to get my “COVID hair” cut. That happened not long after my birthday in mid-February. Before that, the last time I’d gotten a haircut was around mid-August of 2019.
Do the math.
The first shot’s out of the way. Even after getting the second shot, I’ll still be masking up. I don’t care what the skeptics say. It’s the least I can do to look out for others.
It’s the least I can do to help put this “COVID thing” behind us.