We called the Firth-Aberdeen clash “Bingham County’s Civil War” in the lead-up to Saturday’s 2A state semifinal football game at Holt Arena.
Going into the game, things just seemed so ... well, civil, at least between the head coaches. Aberdeen coach Braden Driscoll and Firth coach Rigo Vasquez couldn’t seem to say enough good things about the other’s program as they prepared for the big game in each coach’s first year in the head spot, though each of them had been around their respective programs in years prior that it was no surprise they’d made it that far.
It was Firth more on the northern end of Bingham County going against Aberdeen on the southwest end. And, yeah, they played a good, clean, sportsmanlike game.
There was no doubt about it, though. Once the game kicked off a bit late with all the other semifinal games played on Caccia Field Saturday, there was a real battle being fought.
Aberdeen got off to a fast start and emotions on the Tigers’ sideline were as high as Holt’s roof as they took a 14-0 lead in the first three and a half minutes of the game. But then the Cougars came clawing back, tying it up 14-14 at halftime with a whole 24 minutes left to play.
The mood on the Firth sideline during that time seemed like one of quiet confidence.
Then came a 14-point barrage in the third quarter by the Cougars, and there was a time where Firth seemed to take the wind out of Aberdeen’s sails as the Cougars went into the last 12 minutes with a 28-14 lead.
Then came the pressure from Firth’s defensive line, applied in a couple of key spots by Garrett Nelson. But the Tigers didn’t give up. Aberdeen quarterback Brody Beck connected with Cale Adamson on a long pass down to the Cougars’ nine yard line before Beck took it in himself on a keeper up the middle with 5:37 left in the game, making it 28-20.
Just over two minutes later, Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez showed why he’s such a potent threat with his speed and shiftiness. He took a snap around the Tigers’ 45 yard line, dodged one diving Aberdeen defender around the line of scrimmage, then turned around another Tiger defender as he sprinted to paydirt for the final margin.
Still, Aberdeen wasn’t about to give up.
“We can do this,” Beck shouted to his teammates on the Tiger sideline.
Another pass to Adamson gave Aberdeen a first down at the 50.
“I believe in you guys,” a Tiger fan yelled from the stands near the field, and Aberdeen drove into Firth territory.
Firth’s defense toughened up, stopping Hiatt Beck for a short loss. Brody Beck got pressure again from Garrett Nelson to keep the last defensive stand alive. On fourth and 17, Brody Beck threw incomplete to Adamson with 1:18 left.
The Cougars could have done what Sugar-Salem did in the waning moments of the 3A semifinal game prior to their clash and kept piling up the points in a 61-21 second-half blowout over Teton. Instead, they took a knee to finish it off.
That’s respect.
It was ... pretty civil in this war between two Bingham County teams.
“You hate to get down 14-0. Aberdeen came and hit us in the mouth and we weren’t prepared,” coach Vasquez said. “We made a few adjustments defensively on our line, we still encouraged the kids. There was still nine minutes left in the first quarter when they were up 14-0, so we got plenty of game. Plenty of ball to be played. We told the kids, ‘let’s execute, let’s do what we do and go score.’ After that it seemed like our kids settled down, they ran the game plan, we adjusted a little bit, but after that I thought we maintained ourselves really well.”
There was mutual respect from both sides going into the game. Vasquez felt the Cougars had to respect Aberdeen’s run game.
“They’re always tough,” Vasquez said of the Tigers. “They like to run in the middle and we felt if we were able to stop the A gap and B gap then we’d be able to hold them up a little bit. They came out and they were getting to our second level. We had our defensive line, we said you’ve gotta go otherwise we’re going to be in trouble. Both our offensive line and defensive line, we wore them down. By the mid third quarter, start of the fourth quarter, I thought we were able to get a pretty good push. This game was won by our offensive and defensive lines.”
“We knew it would be a hard-fought game, even up 14-0,” Driscoll said after the game. “They played us really tough defensively after that. We felt pretty good about our defensive effort. Gage Vasquez is just a tremendous player and made some great plays when it mattered.
“Our boys fought hard and I am very proud of them. We had a very good season. The boys should feel proud of their efforts and for bringing home a trophy, even though it wasn’t the blue trophy we all wanted.”
“Gage ... he’s special. He’s not very big, but he’s got a pretty big heart,” coach Vasquez said. “This senior group, they lean on each other. They trust each other and by all means they go and get it done.”
Vasquez is pretty optimistic going into the championship game Thursday at 8 p.m. at Holt Arena against the Bear Lake Bears, who took care of three-time defending state champ West Side to get to the title matchup.
Will the third straight time in the championship game be a charm for Firth?
“We played them early in the year. They’re a big team,” he said. “You go out and you’re able to beat West Side, three-time defending champs, in two games ... they’re a special group. Early in the year we lost (to the Bears) 21-14. We had a few mistakes, we were still getting used to our offensive and defensive lines. I had three kids that were running backs last year that jumped on the line. Now I think they’re holding their own.”
