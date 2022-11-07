Ja'Vonte King

Blackfoot receiver Javonte King makes a spectacular one-handed grab against Snake River.

 Kyle Riley / Idaho State Journal

The Montana State football team got a King-sized commitment on the eve of Halloween.

Blackfoot (Idaho) High School wide receiver Javonte King announced his decision to choose MSU on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior is a three-star recruit and the 13th-ranked Idaho prospect for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.


This story appeared on 406mtsports.com Nov. 3.

