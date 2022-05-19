The Sons of Utah Pioneers, in partnership with the Idaho Potato Museum, will be dedicating a monument on the museum grounds that honors the early pioneers who came to the land that would someday become Bingham County and brought water to it.
The dedication will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. and will take place among the antique machinery display near the south parking lot at the Potato Museum, where the monument has been erected.
There will be a plaque added to the back of the monument at a later date with the names of the early pioneers who accomplished this feat, and they’re looking for people to submit the names of their ancestors to make it complete.
The initial efforts to build this monument started with Rulon Hillam, the monument committee chairman and a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers for almost 20 years.
“I came up with the idea of honoring the people who built the canals that brought water to this valley that made it productive. This was nothing but a sagebrush plain when they first came here in the 1800s, about 1870s and '80s and without water it would’ve remained that way,” Hillam said. “Through their hearty efforts, they were able to dig canals and dam up the river with diversion dams to direct the water into canals in order to water this whole valley.”
The effort began by researching what the pioneers did through books like Tom Williams’ “Miracle of the Desert,” “Pioneer Pathways” published by the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and “Along the Rivers” by Alma J. Reid.
Hillam worked closely with Tish Dahman, the Idaho Potato Museum director, to get this monument, which will be a sign with the story of these pioneers etched in metal, and it has now been completed.
“The Idaho Potato Museum will benefit greatly from this monument and we’re so excited to have it dedicated by the Sons of Utah Pioneers on the Potato Museum grounds,” Dahman said. “The community will have the opportunity to come to understand the immense endeavor that was made on their behalf by early residents of Bingham county.”
“The overall goal is to remind people how lucky we are to live here in Bingham County and how we appreciate the efforts of our forefathers in coming here and having the determination to build these canals,” Hillam said.
One of the group’s members pulled a story from his great-grandfather’s diary which details how frightening it was to drive a team of horses for the first time down the steep banks and into a raging river with a wagon load of rocks to build a diversion dam, which would divert the water into the canals.
“We cannot begin to imagine the terror they must have felt, but they did it, and the canals were filled with lifesaving water for the dusty soil,” Hillam wrote in a letter to the Chronicle. “They were willing to to sacrifice and brave the dangers for their basic survival with no idea that someday in the future their efforts would expand to provide water for 238,000 acres which would be recognized as the Potato Capital of the World!”
If you have information on your ancestors that will help them complete this monument, send a note or letter to Hillam at 358 West 200 North Blackfoot, or to President Joel Robinson, 130 N 200 E Blackfoot.