ISDA Conference photo

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould addresses people who attended the Idaho Farm and Ranch Conference, Idaho’s first-ever statewide conference dedicated to farm stress.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

BOISE — More than 200 people attended Idaho’s first-ever statewide conference dedicated to farm stress.

The inaugural Idaho Farm and Ranch Conference was held Oct. 24 to 25 in Boise and included a host of discussions and presentations centered around farm stress and financial management.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.