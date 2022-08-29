Mothers' lounge 2

The Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair will provide a comfortable place for mothers to take care of their young ones.

 BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

BLACKFOOT — There will once again be two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, sponsored by Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek), a member of Bingham Healthcare.

In addition, Bingham will also be working with the Bingham Friends of Autism in Blackfoot to create a sensory safe space for children who have sensory processing difficulties, allowing them to rest and relax.

Recommended for you