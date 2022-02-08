BLACKFOOT -- Multiple individuals were taken into custody for a variety of drug charges over the last week in Bingham County, according to a press release from the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
On Feb. 2, members from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham–Blackfoot Joint Detectives Division located a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15 after receiving information from the Idaho Falls Police Department of a location of a stolen vehicle.
Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said law enforcement members attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. After a short vehicle pursuit with speeds over 100 mph and a lengthy foot purist, Bransen A. Parduhn, 35, was taken into custody. One pound of methamphetamine, several fentanyl pills, and 9 grams of heroin was collected from the vehicle and immediate area of Parduhn. Parduhn is currently being held on two parole commission warrants, multiple drug charges, and has a bond of $500,000.
On Feb. 8, members from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham–Blackfoot Joint Detectives Division served a search warrant and conducted a traffic stop in relation to an ongoing investigation. Jason Boldt was taken into custody for trafficking methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses. Boldt had two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 1,800 suspected fentanyl pills. A passenger inside the vehicle, identified as Sadie M. Priest, was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant and frequenting a place where drugs are held or used.
At the same time as the traffic stop with Boldt took place, a search warrant was executed in the Riverside area, Gardner said. The search resulted in multiple arrests. Adrian Aguirre, 29, Megan R. Housel, 26, and Jodi Riggott, 43, were taken into custody for a variety of drug-related charges and arrest warrants. Riggott was found to be in possession of approximately 200 suspected fentanyl pills, 2 oz. of methamphetamine.