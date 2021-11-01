BLACKFOOT — Incumbent mayors in Blackfoot and Shelley are facing challenges in the November municipal elections Tuesday along with incumbent council members in each city.
In Blackfoot, Mayor Marc Carroll is seeking re-election. Craig Stuart, Jim Thomas, and Ron Ramirez are on the ballot for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent councilman Chris Jensen is running for re-election and is facing challenges from Sean Williams and Matthew Wright for Seat #1. Councilman Layne “Skip” Gardner is seeking to retain his Seat #2 position and is facing Mike Krehbiel.
In Shelley, incumbent Mayor Stacy Pascoe is running for re-election against Lorin Croft. Shaylee Shanks and Jeff Kelley are running for council Seat #1.
Mayors in Aberdeen and Firth are unopposed.
In the Shelley/Firth Fire District, Barlow L. Cook and Kenneth L. Johnson are running for the Zone 2 position.
In school board elections, in Aberdeen David Wahlen and Tiffany Jensen are running in Zone 1 with Mike Shackelford and Amy Burusco running in Zone 4.
In Blackfoot, Kevin Callahan is facing Lee Griffin in Zone 1, Sonya Harris is going against Cleon Chapman in Zone 4, and Mary Jo Marlow is facing a challenge by Ronda Cheatham for the Zone 5 seat.
Josh Sorensen and Joy Anderson are running for Snake River’s Zone 4 school board seat.