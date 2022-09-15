See How They Run

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in a scene from “See How They Run.”

 Parisa Taghizadeh/Searchlight Pictures via AP

A murder occurs right as “See How They Run” begins and for a very good reason: It’s a whodunit film about a real murder backstage at a whodunit play where all the murders are fake.

Got that? Good. Shall we continue?

