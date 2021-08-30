BLACKFOOT — The Music In The Park summer concert series sponsored by Bingham Healthcare and the City of Blackfoot has been extended by two weeks, with the last concert of the season now scheduled for Sept. 11 at Courthouse Square.
Two concerts that were scheduled earlier but had to be postponed due to weather conditions have been rescheduled, with the Jazz House Big Band playing this Thursday and The Opskamatrists scheduled to play on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6-8 p.m. each night.
Rail City Jazz was the featured band Aug. 26.