Blackfoot and Aberdeen are gearing up for their big annual summer celebrations with Aberdeen Daze going on this week and Celebrate Blackfoot coming up July 2.
The Blackfoot Community Players will perform a musical revue titled “Let’s Go To The Movies” throughout this week in conjunction with Celebrate Blackfoot.
Lauren Murdoch, assistant director of the production and narrator of the revue, said it will be a collection of musical numbers or monologues from movies.
“There will be a few group numbers,” she said. “The opening number is ‘Let’s Go To The Movies’ from ‘Annie.’”
In addition to musical number and monologues, “Let’s Go To The Movies” will also feature a few famous dance numbers.
“We’ll have someone performing the ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ dance,” said Murdoch. “Someone will be doing the ‘Three Amigos.’ A group of little girls will sing ‘Good Ship Lollipop.’”
Murdoch said the best part of being involved with this production for her was listening to the talent in the Blackfoot area.
“There is a lot of amazing talent in Blackfoot,” she said. “The vocal qualities are amazing. We did a Disney revue last year, and people couldn’t believe how good it was.”
Murdoch encourages everyone to come watch the revue. She said people will be able to enjoy something from the production. Not all of the performances will be musical numbers or even comedy.
“Every level of emotion is represented in the revue,” she said.
The Blackfoot Community Players is a group of volunteers devoted to live theater. Their volunteers include actors, singers and set designers.
“It’s a lot of fun and can be extremely entertaining,” Murdoch said.
Performances will take place at 7:30 every evening through Saturday. An “A Night” performance will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and a “B Night” will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“There are too many good acts for just one night’s performance,” said Murdoch.
According to the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, Celebrate Blackfoot will include all of the usual attractions except the snowmobile race.
All of the musical performances will be held at the Nuart Theater at 195 N Broadway. Tickets can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/bcpvarietyshow.
Aberdeen Daze has a softball tournament going on all this week as part of their celebration, along with their own drama performance Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.
The big part of the celebration takes place Saturday, with breakfast from 6-10 a.m., the Aberdeen Daze Dash at 8 a.m., the car show from 8 a.m. to noon, a drawing at the city park at 10 a.m., a ping pong ball drop at 11 a.m., the parade down Main Street at 1 p.m., the fish fry at 2 p.m., Aztec dance performance at 3 p.m., and entertainment at the park throughout the day.