The Bingham News Chronicle recently carried an extensive report following a large front page photo and headline on the Blackfoot High School girls' basketball team. As many of you may know, they just won the state 4A title for the first time in school history.
Certainly it was a laudable accomplishment by the players and coaches, one that many people have contributed to in many ways over several years. The coach, Raimee Beck Odum, was interviewed and some of her comments were included in the news article. One line stood out to me and I will explain why I am writing about a basketball team as opposed to my assigned subject of the state legislature.
In the article, coach Odum, in speaking of a sometimes discordant group of young athletes, said “Culture trumps talent every time.” The wisdom expressed in that quote could apply in many venues, the Idaho legislature being one of them. Individually the talent seems to be there but collectively at times it is not all that obvious.
The State of Idaho is routinely funded with about $8 billion per year. Nearly half this money is federal funding (spent largely on health and welfare type needs). The rest comes from income taxes on individuals and corporations, sales taxes, as well as what are called “dedicated funds” which are things like fees, fuel taxes, etc. It is expected that with the new round of federal stimulus funding related to COVID-19 that we will receive an additional $1.8 billion, a third of which will go to local governments and tribes and the balance to the state to be spent on COVID-19 relief.
Previous inflows of relief money were allocated by the governor since the legislature was not in session. The legislature is likely to want to have their say in where this very large amount of money is to be spent and will therefore probably either extend their session, which was projected to adjourn sine die around the end of March, or declare a few week recess and reconvene later in April or May.
They didn’t seem to be as upset with how the governor has spent previous money as much as the fact they were not included in the decision making. As a side note, we all need to realize that the $1.9 trillion relief package the U.S. Congress is distributing, of which Idaho gets the $1.8 billion mentioned above, is all borrowed money. The U.S. was already spending far more money than it was receiving before COVID-19 hit therefore we have an increasing “federal deficit” and an increasing “federal debt.” We may see benefit in spending the money now but someone (in theory) may not see much benefit in paying interest as it comes due and paying back the balance at some point in the future.
JFAC continues to set budgets and Sen. Steve Bair -- our senator from Bingham County and the co-chairman of JFAC -- has recovered enough from his bout with COVID to resume his duties in Boise. It’s good to see you back in harness Steve!
The legislature seems to have it in for our attorney general’s office. They have proposed or passed legislation (HB 101) that would allow state agencies to hire their own outside legal counsel rather than relying on the AG’s opinion as has been done in the past. We did it that way decades ago but found it was very expensive. I doubt things have changed in that regard. They also have a bill (HB 118) prohibiting the Department of Lands from using the AG at all. Additionally they have passed the anti-gouging bill (SB 1041) that the petroleum dealers are in favor of but which the AG is not. Perhaps these changes will bring benefits but they will almost surely bring increased costs should they become law.
HB 212 narrowly failed in the House Thursday, that bill would have made sure low-income operators of certified family homes can take advantage of the “circuit breaker” property tax relief program if they otherwise quality. They also rejected Chairman Fred Wood’s bill that would have created a “stabilization” fund to hold excess Medicaid funds to be used when future funding was low. They did however pass, on a party line vote, HB 223 which would make ballot “harvesting” (usually the situation where someone picks up mail-in ballots for relatives or neighbors) a possible felony. Our representatives voted in favor of the above actions taken on these three bills.
There were, of course, other bills passed or introduced dealing with a variety of subjects including wolves, public funded art, public health districts authority and rental assistance spending. “Betsy’s blog” and the legislative website are good ways to track things more closely.
Impactful subjects like income and property tax changes, education funding and the approval of JFAC spending bills are on the horizon. I’m sure the next few weeks will see many actions we can agree or disagree with.