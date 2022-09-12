new Dairy Queen

The almost completed Dairy Queen building sits under a blue sky.

 Photo Courtesy Todd Hendricks

A new Dairy Queen location will be opening in Blackfoot at 845 West Bridge Street. With construction nearing completion, they plan to open around Sept. 29.

This new DQ location has been in the works for some time now. They were working on this store before COVID-19, at which point they put it on hold until they could get the formalities approved.

Recommended for you