A new Dairy Queen location will be opening in Blackfoot at 845 West Bridge Street. With construction nearing completion, they plan to open around Sept. 29.
This new DQ location has been in the works for some time now. They were working on this store before COVID-19, at which point they put it on hold until they could get the formalities approved.
“There’s a big investment put into that store, and of time and effort,” said Todd Hendricks, frachisee of the new DQ and 20 other business locations. “Our staff, they’re excited to see it open and see it get moving.”
Hendricks said opening this location has been particularly challenging because of COVID-19 and the supply chain issues that have come with it.
“I know everybody’s been hearing rumors,” Hendricks said.
“We just had problem after problem, but it’s almost done and we’re glad,” Hendricks said. “We’ve been anxious to have this for a while now and we’re just glad to see the light at the end of the tunnel, to see it moving forward and almost done.”
“We’ve actually had people lined up to manage that store for a long time,” Hendricks said.
While they haven’t finished hiring, they have quite a few employees who are hired and plan to work at their location. They’ll begin their training in the next week or 10 days, and while their management is staffed and they’re close to fully staffed, “we probably still have room if anybody [is] looking for a job.”
Hendricks recommends stopping in at the location to talk to their manager, Lindal Tille, who can inform them of what opportunities they have available. If a staff member who is brand new without much experience is full-time, they’ll start at $13 an hour and if they’re part-time the range will be more like $11-12. Eventually, a staff member could move up to management staff.
“Then they could move up to shift lead, assistant manager, or manager because of the size of our organization,” Hendricks said. They also have area managers that oversee a few stores.
Hendricks also said they offer a 401k, insurance, medical, dental as well as long-term and short-term disability.
Hendricks said they might have a friends and family night for their employees to run through making their food and learning the recipes, and they might invite a couple of businesses to come over for some free food while they’re figuring out how to make everything work.
Hendricks said he hopes DQ will be successful in Blackfoot, and he thinks it’ll be a good addition to the city.
“There’s some really good options in town for food, but we think Dairy Queen brings something special that we’d like to see Blackfoot have,” Hendricks said. “You know, everybody needs to have a Dairy Queen store.”