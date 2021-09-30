BLACKFOOT — Pastor Christy Durren of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church came to Blackfoot as a senior pastor three months ago. July 1 was her first day at the Blackfoot church.
She is energetic, very people-oriented, she believes in building relationships.
“I believe in strong personal relationships, building those up,” she said.
It’s been a good fit for the church.
The Salem, Ore., native, and her family moved to Fairfax, Va., before she turned 3, she was there for 12 years, she was in Scottsdale, Ariz., for 10 years, and she finally made it back to Oregon where she was for 29 years in the Portland metro area before moving to Blackfoot.
She’s been in some form of ministry since her senior year of high school some 35 years ago. She did youth ministry for 26 years, and is in her 10th year as a senior pastor.
“Anytime I tried to do anything else it didn’t pan out,” Pastor Christy said. “I was working for America West Airlines, volunteering in youth ministry, and I just got a sign that someday I’d be in full-time paid youth ministry.”
She got a degree in organization development but stayed active in ministry and leaders started getting her into the path to become a pastor. In 2011 after got her degree she applied for 96 jobs, got called and was asked if she’d pastor a church. Jason Lee is the fifth church where she’s been a pastor.
“I feel like I’ve lived here longer, it’s been very welcoming,” she said of the Blackfoot community. “Coming here with a purpose has helped because I’m meeting people, introducing myself and I love the fact the community, they know about the United Methodist Church, whether they come here, they’ve been here for a funeral or the bazaar or they’ve volunteered with the Community Dinner Table.”
There are 160 active members whether they have physically been able to be present, worshipped with the church online or they’re COVID shut-in, choosing to still not go out in public much. She said there are another 40 or so that haven’t completed the personal contact yet.
The Blackfoot church started meeting in person again a week before Pastor Christy got to Blackfoot. The church she left in Portland started meeting in person a week before she left there.
“Having a new congregation, it was exciting to see them, we were thrilled to be back in person,” she said. “This congregation was primed and ready to be in person, but they were also grateful to have someone who was going to keep the online component. We do have some folks that it’s difficult for them to make it here Sunday morning or it’s better for their health that they choose to stay and worship at home.”
Her first week in Blackfoot was all about introductions, for herself and for those who hadn’t seen each other at church for over a year.
The Methodist church is on an itinerant system, where pastors agree to go where the bishops send them. Idaho is part of a region including Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
She said she had been here 20 years ago to do a youth event with the Blackfoot pastor at the time, but other than that she had no idea about the area.
“I was able to start from scratch,” Pastor Christy said. “It’s very welcoming. It doesn’t take long to figure out how to get around town.”
She got here when Celebrate Blackfoot was going on, though she wasn’t able to participate much. At Jensen Grove, she saw an empty lake with kayaks on the side, which was disappointing to someone who enjoys flat water kayaking. But within a week and a half the lake was being filled.
“I can throw my kayak on the car and be on the water in less than 20 minutes,” she said. “I’m looking forward to riding a snowmobile when there is snow. I’ve been horseback riding, been out to some farms. I want to get out in the community more.”
Pastor Christy said she came to a congregation here that’s already a part of leading the way in the community. She’s just become a part of that.
“This congregation has proven they are dedicated and committed to being a safe place for people to come and experience the love of Christ and I just get to come along and be part of that,” she said. “They are passionate about being open and affirming and accepting, knowing there’s a lot of people in all walks of life that have been marginalized one way or another. Part of our Methodist traditions is ‘do no harm, stay in love with God and do all the good you can.’”
Hosting the Community Dinner Table was something that was already here that’s stood out to her.
“The congregation here, they’re willing to have the hard conversations and I’m grateful that I can be here to help facilitate or just listen,” Pastor Christy said. “I was very active before with suicide prevention, domestic violence awareness, reducing gun violence. I am an ally to those who identify as LGBTQIA-plus, to siblings of color. We want to be a place of being open and affirming and accepting.”
The pastor attended a CDT kickoff meeting this week, meeting people around the community of other faiths and backgrounds
“It’s so fantastic to be around people uniting around one cause and that is to feed the community, their hearts and their souls, their stomachs and because of COVID — we might be done with COVID but COVID’s not done with us, we need to work harder together to eradicate it, to be part of the solution.”
The CDT season starts Oct. 26, and it will be drive-through again
“What a lot of people are missing is fellowship because of COVID,” Pastor Christy said. “We need to eradicate this so we can get back to that.”
The pastor admits she still has much to learn about the Blackfoot church’s long history.
“This church has been a pillar in the community and a safe place for people to come,” she said. “There are people who have been here their entire lives, senior citizens. It’s a true pillar.”