This combination of images shows promotional art for “The Last Movie Stars,” a documentary streaming on HBO Max on July 21, left, “The Gray Man,” a film premiering July 22 on Netflix and “Anything’s Possible, a film premiering on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

 HBO Max/Netflix/Prime Video via AP

This week’s new entertainment releases include Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance,” Stephen Curry hosting the ESPYS sports awards and the summer thrill ride known as Shark Week returns to Discovery Channel for its 34th year. Netflix places one of its biggest bets yet on “The Gray Man,” a globe-trotting action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. One of the streamer’s most expensive films, “The Gray Man” is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who presided over one of the biggest box-office smashes ever in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

