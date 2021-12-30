Since the beginning of time, mankind has surrounded itself with traditions, superstitions and folklore that surround important dates on the calendar.
Since man is consumed with luck, both good and bad, it is only fitting that many of the traditions and superstitions that surround New Year’s Day have to do with the having of luck, whether it is the food you eat, when you eat it, what you do at the magical moment when one year gives way to a new year and so on and so forth.
One of the biggest of the superstitions surrounds a kiss at the stroke of midnight as the year changes over. There are several different superstitions surrounding this magical kiss, from the first kiss ever, which is supposed to bring happiness to the couple and signify a future matrimonial ceremony, to a married couple who is to be guaranteed a whole year of wedded bliss if they can capture that magical minute.
The superstition is said to go so far as the claim that if, for some reason or another, the couple fails to have that magical kiss, the opposite effect will take over and the couple is doomed to a year of unhappiness in their relationship.
Pretty strong superstition this one is.
The superstition also exists that if you can enter a year totally debt-free, you will have great financial success during the ensuing 12 months and the chance for an even longer tenure. The trick, therefore, is to work the whole year to become debt-free and then work to ensure that you do not enter into a debt-ridden life during that year. A very tough thing to do, but the belief that it will be so is a very powerful image to carry in one’s mind.
This superstition has great meaning, especially in Asian cultures where being in or out of debt has additional significance for one’s status in life.
Making sure you have no empty cupboards in your kitchen or pantry is also a very important status for a lot of people. Empty cupboards signify that you are entering a time of poverty and we all know that is not something that is to be sought after at any time.
That is why so many people work hard to have something stashed aside in case of emergency. Whether it is a couple of cases of soup or vegetables, if a person can eliminate the hunger that accompanies empty cupboards, it is much easier to deal with the day-to-day circumstances that invade our lives.
Empty cupboards can also indicate a time of not having a job or work of some significance. We all know how that can affect our lives and our families’ lives, especially, if as the superstition indicates, it also means a year of continued poverty and neediness. Just a sign to get your financial affairs in order as soon as you can.
Coming and going is another superstition that is foretold for New Year’s.
The first person to enter your house after the stroke of midnight foretells of the kind of luck you will have in the coming year. It is said that a tall, dark, handsome man, bearing a small gift of some kind, is the best kind of luck that a person can have.
According to the same belief or tradition, nobody should leave the house until a stranger has first entered the home from the outside. It is also said that nothing should be removed from the house on New Year’s Day.
No matter how cold or hot it may be where you live, it is said that it is very good luck to open doors and window at the stroke of midnight in order to let the old year out and, conversely, the new year to enter.
Basically it allows your house to air it out and get rid of anything that may be hindering you from advancing toward the next goal in your life.
This is very important in a number of cultures who believe in the freshness of Mother Nature and how much she can influence our day-to-day lives and how we treat others. Keeping that in mind must explain why so many people sleep with the windows open at night, no matter the temperature outside.
Being born on New Year’s Day is another very highly thought of superstition that abounds in this world of ours.
Babies born on New Year’s Day are said to have the best luck for their entire lives and from what I have seen, it must be true. I cannot think of a single significant individual who was born on New Year’s Day that didn’t have a very lucky existence in this world.
Some important figures who celebrate their birthdays on New Year’s Day include Betsy Ross, William Fox, Hank Greenberg, Colin Morgan, and Lorenzo de Medici of Italy.
Celebrities who were born on New Year’s Day include Anthony Hopkins, Ben Kingsley, Donna Summer, Morris Chestnut, Val Kilmer, Bebe Neuwirth, and others.
The list surely goes on and on.
Foods that add to the superstitions of good luck on New Year’s Day includes black-eyed Peas, 12 grapes, food shaped in a circle like a doughnut, and so many more. Every culture seems to have one or more to add to this list.
The list of superstitions, traditions and folklore is as long as the list of different countries and cultures that exist in this wonderful world of ours.
Look around you and see how many more you will be able to detect from your neighbors, friends and relatives that you didn’t even know existed. You might be surprised.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!