Nic Transtrum, a former Iraq Blackhawk helicopter pilot, is the featured speaker at the Firth Veterans’ Assembly at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Firth High School.
He flew 79 air assault missions before retiring from the Army.
He was deployed to Iraq only once but “it was a long deployment. I lived in a tent for a whole year.”
Transtrum earned the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. Army warrant officers are technical experts and tactical experts. He earned his rank in aviation. The Army has five grades of Warrant Officer (WO1-WO5).
Why did he join the Army?
“Somebody had to,” he said. “I joined the Army to be a Blackhawk helicopter crew chief and mechanic. Then I got into flight school and became a pilot.”
After flight school, he was assigned to the Phoenix A/5-101st (Alpha Company, airborne division). The 101st is a wartime division. It is the Army’s only air assault division.
“I worked hard to be the best I could be; to be able to win on the battlefield.”
Transtrum flew a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk. The helicopter is a four-blade, twin-engine, medium-lift utility helicopter manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft.
What did Transtrum like about the Army?
“Lots of stuff,” he said. “It’s amazing to serve. It is the greatest Army in the world — the extent of the training, the systems that are in place, the ability to execute missions and to win on the battlefield. The idea on the battlefield is to win. The military is here to keep our country safe and our friends and family safe.”
Transtrum graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1992. After he retired from the U.S. Army in 2009, he and his family returned to Blackfoot “which is the greatest place on earth to raise a family and a super patriotic place to live,” he said.
He and his wife, April, were married before he went into the military.
“She did this whole journey with me.”
He enlisted in the Army in January 2001 — before 9/11 — and retired in 2009.
“Our first daughter came early; she was two weeks old the first time I was able to see her,” Transtrum said. “At the time of her birth, I was participating in a six-week training. No one was released until the training was completed.”
The couple has six daughters, ages 18 to 5.
Speaking of veterans, this Army vet said, “Freedom isn’t only achieved by the military; freedom comes from within people. We are each living our freedoms. Everyone’s service is in vain if he/she doesn’t continue living his/her freedom.”
Transtrum is the owner of the Blackhawk BBQ Pit in Blackfoot.
“I work hard to run a good business,” he said. “This business feeds my patriot.”
He explained, “Our motto is: Live Free — Eat BBQ. Freedom gives us happiness and there is no happier time then when people gather around with family and friends for some good barbecue.
“Freedom is a team sport that we all participate in,” Transtrum said. “The military fight on the front lines. Police help to keep our streets safe. Firefighters and EMTs help us in our times of need. The rest of us honor that commitment by living our freedoms.”
Blackhawk BBQ Pit started two years ago with one food truck. He now has two food trucks and a trailer for catering engagements. In July 2021, he opened the Blackhawk BBQ Pit at 90 S. Broadway, Blackfoot. His catering trailer travels from Pocatello to Idaho Falls; catering can be arranged by calling (877) 785-1099 or online at www.blackhawkBBQPit.com
Hours of operation for the Blackhawk BBQ Pit are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Catering hours vary. The storefront is closed from Sunday through Tuesday.
Veterans are encouraged to bring in their unit patches to display at Blackhawk BBQ Pit in honor of Veterans Day.