PROVO, Utah (AP) — Experience is No. 25 BYU’s biggest strength entering its final season as an independent before joining the Big 12 in 2023.

The Cougars return 18 starters from a team that posted 10 wins and finished in the AP Top 25 for a second consecutive season. Several key veteran playmakers will lead the offense, including quarterback Jaren Hall, tight end Isaac Rex, and receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua.

