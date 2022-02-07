BLACKFOOT — The Community Dinner Table (CDT), a nonprofit organization made up of faith groups and friends that work to feed food insecure people all over Bingham County, is re-opening its doors after nearly two years for sit-down dinners once again.
They’ll be opening at a new location, the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship church at 2550 Rose Rd., starting Tuesday through March 29, and will be serving meals each night for the rest of the season from 5-6:30 p.m.
CDT closed the sit-down dinners in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe. They were able to continue their services during this time by offering drive-through meals, starting in December 2020.
“Even throughout this whole time, we’ve had really good groups that have always prepared and shared meals and provided these meals for our community,” said Jackie Young, CDT president.
While CDT has been able to continue the mission of feeding those who are in need, they missed another part of their mission — of bringing people together to “break bread” as a community.
“People miss being able to sit down and share a meal,” Young said.
CDT has been working to combat food insecurity for 14 years after being founded in 2008 by Ron Thompson and Lee Hammett. The goal of the group was to involve many faiths with a goal of feeding the community.
“Usually nonprofits that do what we do are flashes in the pan, but we’re not and we haven’t been because we’re doing God’s work and I think the good Lord keeps pointing us in the direction we go,” Hammett said.
While the sit-down dinners couldn’t continue for a time, Blackfoot Community Pantry, which grew out of CDT and took shape in 2010, was able to go on. Anywhere from 250,000-300,000 pounds of food goes through there in a year, according to Hammett.
CDT was also able to provide packages with large sums of food for people in need over the Christmas season. According to Hammett, they gave away between 25,000-30,000 pounds of food in two hours.
As vaccines are available to whoever wants them in Bingham County, CDT felt that now would be a good time to provide a gathering place for the community once again.
“We felt like we were in a position now where people were ready to choose for themselves if they felt comfortable coming in and having in-person meals again,” Young said.
CDT will still offer take-out meals to those who don’t want to take the risk of meeting in person, but they won’t be drive-through anymore. Instead, people will have to come inside the building to receive the take-out meal.
“We still are trying to make sure that we safeguard the health of everyone who comes in,” Young said. While masks are welcome but not required for community members, volunteers serving and preparing the food will be masked.
CDT is eager to continue its full mission of feeding members of the Bingham County community that are in need and bring them together for socializing and fellowship.
“We just want people to know that we’re still here and we’re still anxious to serve anyone who would like to come and join us, to share a meal prepared by all these different faith groups and friends that have traditionally been there,” Young said.