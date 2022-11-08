In what was far from a surprise, incumbents and established candidates on the Republican side turned in a strong showing in Bingham County in 2022 midterm election results Tuesday with 100% of the 28 precincts reporting.
The only real surprise wasn't really a surprise at all, and that was just in how strong Republican candidates carried the day.
Going right down the line on the county ballot, the percentages were huge for Republicans. Sen. Mike Crapo was holding on to a huge lead with 77% of the vote. Rep. Mike Simpson had over 81% of the vote over Democratic challenger Wendy Norman for the District 2 U.S. House seat.
Gov. Brad Little had a commanding lead in the county with nearly 71%, with independent challenger and conservative firebrand the next closest challenger with just over 16%.
Scott Bedke was winning the lieutenant governor race at over 80%. Phil McGrane was well on top in the secretary of state race among county voters with over 84%. And in the other notable statewide race, Republican Raul Labrador had just over 77% of the vote over Democrat Tom Arkoosh.
Among the races involving opposition on a more local level, Republican Rep. Julianne Young was handily defeating Democratic challenger Travis Oler for the Idaho House District 30B seat with nearly 68% of the vote. Whitney Manwaring easily won the county commission's District 2 seat with nearly 83%.
On the ballot questions, county voters voted in support of Senate Joint Resolution 102, enabling legislators to call themselves back into special session by meeting a 60% threshold in both the House and Senate, with voters voicing nearly 54% approval.
On the advisory question of the state using the budget surplus to refund $500 million back to taxpayers, cutting ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, and increasing education and student funding by $410 million, county voters gave resounding approval with nearly 87%.
In a more slim margin, the question of creating a North End Recreation District with current boundaries of Shelley Joint School District 60 minus Bonneville County had just over 50% voting in favor with nearly 50% against.
