Voted
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

In what was far from a surprise, incumbents and established candidates on the Republican side turned in a strong showing in Bingham County in 2022 midterm election results Tuesday with 100% of the 28 precincts reporting.

The only real surprise wasn't really a surprise at all, and that was just in how strong Republican candidates carried the day.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.