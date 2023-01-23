An officer-involved shooting in the Aberdeen area Friday night and a fatal car accident north of Shelley Saturday kept law enforcement officers busy over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at approximately 7:28 p.m., deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other deputies in the area of 1400 S. Highway 39, the news release said.
The suspect vehicle avoided the spike strips and steered directly toward a sheriff’s deputy, the release said. The deputy then discharged their duty weapon out of fear of great bodily harm and in an attempt to stop the threat.
The suspect vehicle continued for another 5 miles until a PIT maneuver was deemed necessary and proved to be successful in the area of 3300 W 1400 S., the release said. The male driver and two female passengers were then detained.
The male driver was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and new Bingham County charges. He was treated on scene for injuries sustained. He was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance by the Aberdeen Fire Department. His injuries do not present as life threatening at this time.
A female passenger was transported to a local hospital via ambulance by the Power County Ambulance for minor injuries.
A second female passenger was transported away from the scene by law enforcement and later released.
The incident was referred to the Critical Incident Task Force. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has taken lead and was assisted on scene by members of, but not limited to the following: Power County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, American Falls Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, and Pocatello Police Department. Several other agencies also volunteered to assist.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will remain lead on the criminal investigation of the male driver and suspect. He is in custody. His identity and any possible further information will not be released until his initial court appearance.
The release expressed thanks the assisting law enforcement and EMS agencies for responding at a moment’s notice and for being dedicated professionals, and to citizens, for their understanding and cooperation.
Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday at northbound Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, just north of Shelley, in Bonneville County.
A news release said a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US 91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female from Shelley, which was traveling northbound. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt.
The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours.
