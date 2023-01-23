Shooting

Law enforcement officers responded to an officer-involved shooting in the Aberdeen area Friday night.

An officer-involved shooting in the Aberdeen area Friday night and a fatal car accident north of Shelley Saturday kept law enforcement officers busy over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at approximately 7:28 p.m., deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other deputies in the area of 1400 S. Highway 39, the news release said.


