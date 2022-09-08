Lost Child Fair Booth

Noelia Gonzalez (left) and Maricruz Castro (right) volunteer at the Lost Child Booth at Gate 8 of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, where they watch after children who have been separated from their parents and guardians.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — With the packed crowds that come to the Eastern Idaho State Fair also comes the possibility for parents to become separated from their children. It only takes a moment of looking away or stopping in a crowded area for a guardian to lose track of a child.

“On some of our busiest days you have 30,000 people meandering around and you’re moving in and out of booths and activities so becoming separated can happen easily,” said Brandon Bird, Eastern Idaho State Fair manager.

