BLACKFOOT — With the packed crowds that come to the Eastern Idaho State Fair also comes the possibility for parents to become separated from their children. It only takes a moment of looking away or stopping in a crowded area for a guardian to lose track of a child.
“On some of our busiest days you have 30,000 people meandering around and you’re moving in and out of booths and activities so becoming separated can happen easily,” said Brandon Bird, Eastern Idaho State Fair manager.
Luckily, though, parents can prepare in advance for the possibility of this occurring, said officials with the EISF.
“Be prepared if a separation happens because it just does,” Bird said.
“Come with a plan. Talk with your kids before you’re there,” said Josh Deede, the supervisor of the Eastern Idaho State Fair police and a sergeant with the Idaho Falls Police Department. Deede has held that position since 1998 and they have never lost a child, “So I’m proud of that,” he said.
“On some of the busier days it may be around 10 or so (kids that get separated) but when it happens it’s all hands on deck,” Deede said.
Before entering the fair, Deede recommends that parents take a picture of their children in the clothes they’re dressed in that day, “so we know exactly what they’re wearing and we can send that around to everybody by email or by text.”
If the child has a phone or some other electronic device that can run apps, they recommend they use location tracking apps like Life360 or AirTags. While designed to help people find personal objects, it could also be used to track the child’s location from the parents’ cell phone.
Once at the fair if a child has gotten separated, the advice to both them and the parent is to locate the nearest authority figure who can be identified by the official clothing they’re wearing and notify them of what has happened.
“Keep calm, find an authority figure, because we’re gonna get you through it,” Deede said.
“It doesn’t always have to be a police officer, oftentimes they’ll notify an EMT or somebody who’s recognized as an authority figure. Then whoever that authority figure (is) will notify the police and then of course we try to saturate the areas to try and find the kid,” Deede said.
“And most of us are easily identifiable by authority, whether we’re wearing shirts that say police, EMT, fair board member, gatekeepers. We’re all identified by the clothing we wear so hopefully people will understand we’re a safe person to talk to,” Deede said.
“Most of the time reconnection occurs quite quickly. Once everyone identifies there’s a problem we have a good communication system that allows us to stay connected when these things happen,” Bird said.
“It’s not just the police who are looking. The EMTs are looking, fair administration is looking. Every entity of the fair makes it operational and we all have radios,” Deede said. “We try to communicate with everybody to be on the lookout for this.”
If a child notifies an authority figure that they’ve been separated they’ll be taken to the lost child booth until the parents can be located. This booth is located right next to Gate 8, where you enter the fair from North Maple Street.
Deede said that a couple of years ago there was a miscommunication where “mom thought dad had the kid, dad thought mom had the kid and it took us a while to track down mom and dad.” He guessed they had the child for about an hour before the miscommunication was cleared up, but she was safe.
Bird noted that preteens get lost as well, and they tend not to ask for help, ”and they need to know that they can.” Deede also noted that sometimes preteen and teenagers are avoiding their parents, so it could take longer to reunite them.
Maricruz Castro, who works at the Blackfoot Community Center and volunteers at the Lost Child Booth, said if they have a child who’s confused and panicking, they’ll offer them a snack and a juice and say, “It’s going to be okay. We’re gonna call mom, no problem, they’re gonna be here soon.”
“We start asking them what were you doing at the fair? Were you riding rides? What’d you eat today? Have you been having fun? And it seems to get them calm, like that reassurance (that) everything’s going to be okay,” Castro said.
Bird spoke of an experience he had where he had a child he thought was lost in a department store and he knows what that feels like.
”It is a very sick feeling. And most of the time, the kids aren’t very far away from where you are,” he added.
“We’re not saying you’re a bad parent. We’ll never say that because quite frankly all you have to do is stop walking and they may not realize you stopped walking,” Deede said.
Castro said that within about five to 10 minutes they find the parents and “When they reunite it’s that great accomplishment of, okay, we got a kid together. They’re happy, they’re good to go.”