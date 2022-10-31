Former Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert (middle) sits on the panel and addresses the crowd at the recent Bingham Group Symposium. Seated next to him are Brandt Monette (left) and Mark Dahlquist (right).
Photo by Summer Jackman
Emma Morton addresses the crowd at the Bingham Group Symposium.
Photo by Summer Jackman
The four panelists seated next to each other as Karole Honas makes a remark.
THOMAS — Officials with expertise in community development spoke on a panel on economic development and housing at the Bingham Group Symposium on Oct. 21 at Snake River High School.
Karole Honas directed the panel and read questions for them to answer from the audience. Those speaking on the panel were Emma Morton, community based economic development manager with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments; Mark Dahlquist, executive director at NeighborWorks; Kurt Hibbert, the former Planning and Zoning administrator for Blackfoot; and Brandt Monette, CEO of Concordia Development Group.
Morton is working with Blackfoot in its ongoing downtown revitalization project, where the city is working to create a comprehensive master plan for downtown as infrastructure is updated and the city works to turn it into a destination for residents.
Monette is also working with Blackfoot as well as Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD) in Concordia’s upcoming Livewell Development, which is going to be located along Groveland Road. The land it’ll be built on was annexed into the city earlier in the year but it’s located in the jurisdiction of GWSD, so water and sewer services will be managed by the district.
Dahlquist — as the director of NeighborWorks, an organization out of Pocatello that describes itself as an alliance between residents, business and government — works to revitalize targeted areas to provide opportunities and provide stable and affordable housing.
One topic that the panelists addressed was how to provide stable and affordable housing for citizens whose wallets may be squeezed by the current economy.
Hibbert referenced the mayor of Berkeley, Calif., who said you need to look at the naturally occurring affordable housing, and pointed out that Blackfoot has a lot of housing that hasn’t been used in years, because it’s fallen into disrepair.
Hibbert also pointed out that the City of Blackfoot has been looking at tools for a long time to try and bring more affordable housing to the area.
“They’ve looked at other tools that have just not been used historically in the community,” Hibbert said.
Concordia’s Livewell Development is being planned with the purpose of being affordable housing that Monette said the community desperately needs. When the development is completed, they plan to have 200 affordable priced manufactured homes, with a mix of owned homes and tenants to meet a wide range of community needs.
Monettte spoke to the perceptions of how developers and cities sometimes see each other.
“The stereotype is that cities are difficult to work with, they don’t hear out the developers, they want the developers to pay for everything, and it’s their way or the highway,” Monette said. “Then there’s the stereotype that developers are greedy and cheap and they’re gonna do everything they can not to do their fair share.”
Monette said the problem with these perceptions is that they are shrewd.
“It really comes down to creating a partnership. If you get the right developer, and you get the right city, then they have to view it as a partnership,” Monette said.
He said cities have their constituent base, and developers have investors to impress.
“But there’s this big happy space in the middle where those two entities can create what everybody wants,” Monette said.
“I appreciate what Brandt just said,” Hibbert agreed.
Dahlquist added that it’s important for developers to know what the community wants to see and communicate with them.
“We’re a lot more successful when we go out and talk to folks in the neighborhood. Everybody hates surprises,” Dahlquist said.
Monette also spoke to the city of Chubbuck’s investment in its community, praising what they’ve done in taking the time to update their city code and ordinances to match with present day needs.
“It is so incredibly important to not only know what (the code says), but it is so important to update them. Because when you have outdated code or ordinances and a comprehensive plan that doesn’t align with those things, you can’t get things done and you can’t create those partnerships,” Morton said.
