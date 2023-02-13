The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) held an open house at Blackfoot City Hall Thursday to gather public feedback on a planned project that will widen State Highway 39 and add traffic lights as well as a traffic signal.
ITD is contracting through J-U-B Engineers, a Meridian-based firm for engineering services, to complete the project.
The open house was lightly attended by the public because this is the second one held on this subject. The first one saw more public comment returned, offering input on the project and making suggestions.
Initially, this project went along with the project to replace the Bridge Street bridge, so the public commented on the highway project along with the bridge. According to Piper Gutridge, a staff engineer with ITD and the project manager, the bridge project is delayed on funding, so they’ve made the decision to move ahead with the highway and continue with the bridge as those delays are sorted out.
“A lot of projects, especially those with a big widening component, we like to meet with the public,” Gutridge said. “It’s only fair to give them a chance to say ‘oh, I like this’ or ‘have you considered this?’ It’s one of the steps you take along the way. The goal is to educate the public and meet any concerns.”
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said he’s received positive feedback from residents who want to see the area safer to travel through.
“Everybody I’ve talked to, even going back to that first meeting, expresses thanks that something is going to happen,” Carroll said.
Rather than coming from Blackfoot’s budget, the funding for the highway widening comes from state funding.
The project will widen SH39 from approximately Thomas Road to Collins Siding Road by adding a continuous center lane, which will provide safety improvements on the section of road.
Widening this road was planned decades ago by ITD when they purchased enough land to widen the highway in the future. This will allow the project to proceed with either no or very little impacts to private property in the area, aside from typical construction impacts.
The intersection of Collins Siding Road and SH39 has seen an increase in commercial and agricultural traffic which ITD said requires improvements for safety and capacity. After taking public comment, they determined that a signalized intersection with traffic lights would be the preferred installation by both the traffic study and the public.
“Safety was a foremost need. Lots of rear end and angle crashes on the highway, people turning into their residences and there’s no safe space for them to be in to make that movement,” said Andrea Sheppard, a professional engineer with J-U-B. “At the intersection, it’s a wide intersection so it’s hard to see in all directions to cross it and make maneuvers there.”
Sheppard said the crash data backs up the need to add a traffic signal at the intersection to improve its safety.
At the time of the first open house, the option of installing a roundabout was on the table, which Andrea Gumm, public involvement manager for J-U-B, said drew in a lot of the public.
“The public meeting in 2021 included different options for the intersection, including a roundabout. Roundabouts generally create a lot of public interest. Now that ITD has landed on a preferred alternative that is heavily supported by data and the public, people are more comfortable with the project,” Gumm said.
