Blackfoot officials are optimistic about the latest test results for the city's water system.

BLACKFOOT -- There was optimism found in Thursday's update from the city of Blackfoot on the city's boil order situation.

A city news release said results from Wednesday's water samples were received and they were all clean. The boil advisory is still in effect and city officials say they are "cautiously optimistic about the samples we have submitted (Thursday). We will have results (Friday) afternoon."


