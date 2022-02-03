BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll expressed senses of optimism, concern, and the need to be realistic as to what the future holds during his annual State of the City address to the city council Tuesday night.
Carroll said he expects the upcoming audit report to be looking up budget-wise.
“We need to be careful with the money, though,” he added. “I am concerned about what’s going to be happening with the economy in the next 1-2 years. We need to be preparing for a downturn in the economy. I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but we need to be realistic in looking at what the city is going to do for its citizens.
“The state of the city looks good, but I think we’ve got to be cautious going forward.”
Carroll reflected on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had in many areas, including its impact on the city.
“2020 was a terrible year for all of us, we heard let’s put it in the rearview mirror, 2021 has to be better than 2020, and lo and behold it wasn’t,” he said. “Getting back to normal ain’t happened yet. I think COVID is going to prove in 10 or 20 years looking back on this time period, we’re going to find a lot of things changed, some maybe for the better, some for the worse.”
The impact on the city has come mostly in higher costs incurred as a result of supply chain delays, with rising costs between 20-25 percent, the mayor said.
“It’s across the board, it’s continuing in 2021,” Carroll added. “The Phase 3 estimate for our sewer treatment plant we thought was going to be around $23-$25 million, we just got a revised ‘guesstimate’ from the city’s engineering firm. It’s going to be $33-$35 million. But we have to do it.”
He said the city needs to look more at planning for five, 10 to 20 years out rather than one year out.
“That’s what we’ve been preparing for with all of these infrastructure plans,” he noted. “We’re looking toward the future for the City of Blackfoot.”
Carroll said he met Tuesday morning with department heads to give him a list of accomplishments and goals for each department.
In the treasurer’s department, he said a majority of the city’s purchases are by credit card, and the city gets back 1% of what it spends. The city averages $150,000 spent per month by card, and at the end of the year it results in about $18,000 in income to the city.
A drive-through at the public library has been a dream for 20 years, and is about 60% complete now, Carroll said. “But we have finished up a new meeting room.”
In the street department, the city chip sealed eight lane miles of streets, in addition to repairs.
The waste treatment plant completed its Phase 2 upgrade, a $15 million project. Earlier in the meeting, he noted, the city received a check for just under $136,059 from Idaho Power that resulted from energy efficiencies at the waste treatment plant.
In building and zoning, the city approved 91 new doors to be built in the city — apartments, mobile home units, residences — and Carroll said preliminary information is looking like an additional 200-250 doors in 2022.
“So there’s a lot of growth going on in the city,” Carroll added, also mentioning new and refurbished businesses opening in the city.
In the police department, Carroll said, “the best thing that happened in 2021 was the approval of a new salary schedule for police officers. We’re recognizing a lot of work that was done in the trenches, by the chief and his leadership staff. Other cities across the country have been defunding police. We funded our police and we’re going to retain qualified officers as a result of that action.”
He said the department has plans in stepping up traffic and drug enforcement.
In parks and recreation, RV park revenue has exceeded all expectations, and the city will be doing significant renovation on baseball fields.
In the water department, the city has been upgrading its geographic information system, actions “taking the city into the 21st, maybe the 22nd century,” Carroll said.
“These were things that were done in 2021. All the departments on average listed five similar accomplishments. We’re looking at all the facets of what we do and who we do it for. We’re trying to approach things with critical thinking in mind, looking at all the information that’s available and making the best decision we can, what gives the best value to the taxpayer.
“I want us to look more at the future rather than what’s in front of our faces. We’re overdue for that. We’re getting caught in this housing boom that’s going on. Some people think it’s not a very good thing, other people are very excited about it, excited about the opportunities.”
Carroll said the city is in the process of putting together some different teams to look at different aspects of city business, and one of them is an economic development council. He noted that the city was a member of a regional economic development group for about four years before, but wasn’t seeing much come out of that.
“I believe in regionalization, whether it involves a sewer treatment plant or our approach to economic development, housing development, building and sharing standards,” he said. “We need to look at a regional view but also what’s best for the city.”
Carroll touched on annexation.
“We are more agricultural than the population centers are to the north and south, so we get pushback when it comes to something like annexation,” he said. “The city has to annex, we either grow or we slowly die. That’s something we need to be sure that the people in our impact area understand, and I think developing this economic development council is going to do a lot to help.”
Carroll said he would be calling a special city council meeting in the next couple of weeks with input from council members on goals and what direction the city needs to go, “and we need to start looking at a minimum five years out and not what are we going to do in the next year.
“We are on the cusp of big things. It depends on what the council thinks the direction of the city needs to be and how we get there, what kind of projects should we be pushing, what does that mean to the budget.”