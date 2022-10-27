After tabling the issue on Sept. 27, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted to pass the divison 3 Honeybrook development on to the city council with a “do not approve” recommendation at their Tuesday meeting.
This also comes after a work meeting on Oct. 11 when the commission further discussed the development and were presented with department head staff reports and analysis of the traffic.
It will now be up to the city council to decide whether approval of Honeybrook division 3 will go through. The council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall
Collin Hunter, the developer, said that upon hearing the news, “I was a little disappointed.”
“The department heads with the city of Blackfoot have emphasized that my development can be absorbed in with the utilities and the infrastructure that’s there,” Hunter said.
Hunter said that should division 3 be approved, the goal is to build 80 units that would be stick-built single family townhomes with two bedrooms and one and a half baths, designed to be affordable for first-time home buyers.
“I’d like to see a finished product and clean up the messes that’s already been created before we go any further. I have empathy for those people that’s living out there, and I’m not supposed to have any feelings but that’s the way I feel about it,” said Commissioner Merv Dolan.
Dolan was referring to the first two divisions of the Honeybrook development that haven’t been completed yet.
Hunter said that while division 1 hasn’t been completed, they sold all 28 units they constructed last year, and they’re soon to finish the next 28 units which they also expect to sell. He also pointed out that division 2 will be three-bedroom units, which is a less affordable option than what division 3 would be.
“It all depends on when the market wants it. You know, these are gonna be smaller units, two-bedroom units. And so I think I’d like to bring some of those simultaneously with my three-bedroom units,” Hunter said.
“I also listen to what the people have to say. I don’t live on Pendlebury or in the surrounding area but I know that if people come in and tell me that they don’t have water and their sewer is not as good as it should be then I need to listen to them,” said Commissioner JoAnne Thomas.
Hunter has said they would also improve sections of the road in front of the development, adding a turning lane to help alleviate the traffic, also pointing out that his development would generate tax revenue for the city.
“$200,000 of tax revenue going to the city on a property that’s right on Pendlebury where it could be using infrastructure will fix Pendlebury a lot faster than paying $500 towards tax revenue in its current state, as bare ground,” Hunter said.
“And we would improve the intersection so that it would be a little more functional. But given what’s there, I’ve got the blessing of all the department heads,” Hunter said.
Chairperson Deborah Barlow pointed out that in her conversations with Scott Murphy, the streets and sanitation superintendent, it’s in his plans to repave Pendleberry in two to three years. “He said that he does not see any reason from the traffic standpoint to not approve the subdivision,” Barlow said.
Thomas wasn’t convinced by this, stating, “Two to three years for him to say Pendlebury will be paved, that’s what they’ve been told for I don’t know how many years.”
“I don’t think it needs to go any further until you’ve finished what you’ve started and get the mess cleaned up, and the city has a responsibility in that too,” Dolan said.
Commissioner Scott Stufflebeam, who lives on Pendlebury, said he’s familiar with the issues in the area.
“It’s always a concern, but I also know my position on this committee is limited to making sure these subdivisions meet the ordinances and that the infrastructure can handle these subdivisions,” Stufflebeam said.
He pointed out that the experts in this case, the department heads, have done studies and “I don’t have any evidence to dispute that so I have to accept those. And based on that, I think everything’s been met and more than met with this developer.”
The discussion ended with Dolan making the motion to not recommend the approval of this subdivision to the city council, seconded by Thomas. The vote came to two to one, with Dolan and Thomas voting in favor and Stufflebeam voting against.
For the city council to vote on the development, Hunter will have to appeal the decision by the P&Z commission, which he stated he plans on doing. It’s not determined yet when this will be on the council’s agenda.
