honeybrook meeting

The public watches as the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission deliberates about the Honeybrook division 3 development.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

After tabling the issue on Sept. 27, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted to pass the divison 3 Honeybrook development on to the city council with a “do not approve” recommendation at their Tuesday meeting.

This also comes after a work meeting on Oct. 11 when the commission further discussed the development and were presented with department head staff reports and analysis of the traffic.


