BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved.
A little over 30 people were in attendance at Tuesday’s hearing. There were eight testimonies in opposition to the proposal and one that was neutral.
The testimonies in opposition began with Lyle Yancey, a Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD) Board member, where he asked the commission if they had received a letter from the district that included special language from their attorney.
The commissioners had not received the letter, so Yancey attempted to make a motion that the hearing be cancelled because their letter had not been reviewed. After he was told that members of the public can’t make motions, he changed his wording to a request. This was granted by the commission when they took a short recess to review the letter and put it in the record.
Yancey also informed the commission that this year on Aug. 18, GWSD officially annexed Rowes Garden into their boundaries, and that on Aug. 19 the annexation was recorded in Bingham County.
“So what I am communicating is Rowes Garden is now entirely, with the property tonight, blocks one and two, lots three through 155 are now entirely within Groveland Water and Sewer District boundaries and jurisdiction,” Yancey said.
“There cannot exist two municipalities exercising same or essentially similar powers within the same territory at the same time,” Yancey said, referencing City of Boise v. Bench Sewer District.
Garrett Sandow, Blackfoot city attorney, spoke to this court case and how it pertains to this annexation, and said, “The sewer and water district remains the same. When the city annexes over the top of it, it provides the other services like fire, police, planning and zoning, what have you, but it doesn’t affect the operation of the district.” He referenced Eagle as an example, saying that most of the water services are handled by a district because that came first.
“It’s very clear that any of the areas that lie within the Groveland Water and Sewer District do not become altered by the annexation. That district remains, so it won’t change their operations,” Sandow said.
City P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert wanted to point out “It was really important that the public note that they just barely annexed this. At the time we noticed this it was not in the Groveland Water and Sewer District.”
When Ryan Yancey spoke, he wanted to remind the commission that there are three pending lawsuits against the City of Blackfoot in regards to other annexations.
“I just want to recommend that the council consider the fact that they’re in litigation over the other annexation attempts and that moving forward without making sure that everything was done legally during those annexation attempts would make this annexation attempt futile and that you should consider waiting for the litigation to be resolved before proceeding,” Ryan Yancey said.
When asked by the commissioners if these lawsuits could affect this annexation, he responded that it depends if their territory still had continuity.
“If there’s still continuity and one was taken out the others would not necessarily fail,” Sandow said.
Rodney Ian Cleverley read a letter from the Rowes Garden Utiltities Association, where they pointed out that they’ve provided the area water for decades.
“It’s important that the Planning and Zoning Commission understands that long-standing history and our contractual considerations and obligations,” the letter says.
After reading the letter, Cleverley moved into his own testimony where he said, “Rowes Garden is angry and it’s because we don’t have any recourse of action. We don’t have any say in this matter. It’s just kind of a statutory obligated hearing and we’re just here going through the motions and you guys have already made up your minds,” Cleverley said.
“I do not give my consent to be annexed,” said Don Kelly.
“Until the city is safely accessibile by foot or bicycle I strongly object to this annexation. There’s nothing that you can provide for us right now that we don’t already have,” said Whitney Jardine.
While Cleverley was against the annexation, he did see a future where the city works with Rowes Garden and eventually annexes them.
“I think there is a future inevitably, whether it’s popular opinion or not, that Rowe will eventually be annexed into the city. The question is whether that time is right or not, and I argue that it’s not,” Cleverley said. “If the commission voted today against the annexation it wouldn’t be seen as a concession but as the first glimmer of our voices being heard.”
“The primary point that I’m finding here that seems to be creating the most friction is the GWSD, and there’s no reason whatsoever that the GWSD cannot peacefully coexist within the city of Blackfoot,” said Dine Smith, vice-chairperson of the commission.
Smith also felt that “the city has fallen down a little bit in their communication with the affected parties.” He felt that a town hall in the area would have been appropriate.
“I think we’re dealing with a Hatfields-McCoy situation and if I had to make a proposal I would make a motion to table this until it cleans itself up,” said Commissioner Merv Dolan.
Chairperson Deborah Barlow responded, “I don’t know if it’s going to do that.”
“Well, that would be my suggestion. Maybe we can get these people back together. I don’t like this,” Dolan replied.
Commissioner Scott Stufflebeam said that while he’s not familiar with the current litigation against the city, he doesn’t think that’s within the purview of their governing body, and they’re just there to make a recommendation to the city council.
A motion was made to not recommend annexation to the city council, and the final vote was three in favor and one against, with Stufflebeam voting against. He pointed out that the city council can still vote in favor of the annexation.