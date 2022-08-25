P&Z hearing
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission listens to testimony on proposed annexation of the Rowes Garden neighborhood Tuesday night.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved.

A little over 30 people were in attendance at Tuesday’s hearing. There were eight testimonies in opposition to the proposal and one that was neutral.

