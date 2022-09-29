division 3 development

The land plot layout of what division 3 of the new development would look like if the city approves it.

 Photo courtesy of Collin Hunter

The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing on Tuesday on the issue of whether to recommend the city council approve Honeybrook Division 3, a new town home development proposed for Pendlebury and Cromwell lanes on Blackfoot’s east side.

The panel unanimously decided to table the decision for Oct. 11 so they could gather more information to make a better informed decision. The public hearing section of the meeting lasted for an hour and 10 minutes with two people speaking in favor of the recommendation and seven people spoke in opposition.

