The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing on Tuesday on the issue of whether to recommend the city council approve Honeybrook Division 3, a new town home development proposed for Pendlebury and Cromwell lanes on Blackfoot’s east side.
The panel unanimously decided to table the decision for Oct. 11 so they could gather more information to make a better informed decision. The public hearing section of the meeting lasted for an hour and 10 minutes with two people speaking in favor of the recommendation and seven people spoke in opposition.
“We heard feedback from the residents that they had genuine concerns about the infrastructure over there, primarily the water and the streets and whether or not those systems could handle this increased capacity,” said Deborah Barlow, P&Z chairperson.
The developer, Collin Hunter, said there will be 80 units in the development and they would be stick built single family town homes and that they would have two bedrooms and one and a half baths. He said his goal is “creating affordability for first time home buyers.”
The commission will vote on whether to recommend approval of the development in their work meeting.
City P&Z administrator Kurt Hibbert felt the tone of the meeting wasn’t against the developer but more against the quality of the infrastructure in the area. He also felt that people made good points about the quality of Pendlebury Lane.
“I’m right in the middle of Pendlebury here. So this road does not have sidewalks, does not have drainage and it is in terrible disrepair. I’ve seen roads in third world countries that are nicer than this,” said Derek Condon, who was the first to speak in the public hearing.
Condon said that when his house was built in 2000, the city promised that within two years they’d have a new road and sidewalks, which hasn’t been realized.
“So we already have road issues and all of the surrounding roads are in serious disrepair,” Condon said.
“As children and pedestrians walk down there to go to school or just for recreation, it’s gonna become really dangerous having people pull in,” said Connie Thompson, who spoke at the meeting. “That is just an accident waiting to happen.”
Hibbert said that for many years Pendlebury “just wasn’t really on the radar screen. It was kind of a good enough street but not a good street and I think it was just not prioritized as high as what I would have probably thought it should have been.”
“With what’s happening, all of the growth out in that area, the city is gonna have to prioritize that very near the top of the list because ... it has degraded to a point where it’s not gonna be anything but a dirt path before long,” Hibbert said. Parts of the road upgrades have been programmed now, he added.
Hunter said he will also improve the sections of road in front of the new development, adding a turning late to help alleviate traffic. He also pointed out that if his development creates $200,000 of tax revenue for the city that it could go toward improving the roads in the area.
“Water pressure and water volume is a struggle for everyone in the neighborhood. If your sprinklers are running sometimes a clothes washing machine won’t even operate because it doesn’t have enough water pressure,” Condon said.
A water pump that services the area has been down for some time and Hibbert said that in a normal environment it would already be fixed, but the city is waiting on parts that are needed to fix it.
“They had some supply chain issues and were not able to get that up quickly and so we’ve kind of suffered with low pressure on that side of town and the city is very aware of that,” Hibbert said.
Carrie Hasselbring, the owner of ReMax Preferred Properties with over 30 years in real estate, spoke at the meeting to ask, “Why now?”
The new development that was being discussed was division three. The first two haven’t been completed yet.
“We haven’t had time to discover what the impact on our roads and our water and our sewer and our schools are going to be based on those first two projects. So why are we starting a third project so soon?” Hasslebring said.
Hunter wanted to point out that they wouldn’t be constructing these divisions simultaneously, and that he could pause on building division two to focus on three.
“Division three is a completely different thing that we’re bringing to the market. It’s a two-bedroom and much more affordable option,” Hunter said.
Hunter is hopeful that they’ll get the recommendation from the commission in October to approve division three. Whether they are recommended for approval or not, the final decision will be up to the city council.
“We decided, let’s table it, let’s get more information. Let’s make sure we’re really solid on this so that 15 years from now or even five years from now we’re not looking back and going, wow, we approved that prematurely,” Barlow said.
