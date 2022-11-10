BLACKFOOT – Training for his position as a U.S. Air Force photographer, Carl Yeates learned how to take photos and how to develop and process his own negatives.
He started his military career when he was in high school. He had joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves at Gowen Field in Boise. After graduating from Boise High School in 1954, he transferred to active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Counting both reserves and active duty, Yeates served 13 years in the military.
He was assigned to Lowry Air Force Base near Denver. The base’s flight operation ceased in 1966 and the training mission was expanded. Now Lowry AFB is a quiet neighborhood between Denver and Aurora.
What did he photograph?
“Whatever I was assigned to photograph,” he said. “Mostly I took photos from an airplane to the ground. (To get the shot,) “I was hanging on the plane with a strap, looking out the side door.”
Asked if he ever wanted to parachute from a plane, he replied, “No, why would I want to jump out of a perfectly good plane?”
His photos were taken with a 4x5 format. Besides photos of the ground, he took some photos of planes in flight and photos of specific cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
His military career was mostly spent in the Denver area.
“It was fun developing my own negatives,” Yeates said. “I still prefer negatives but now you can’t even purchase film.”
He is not a fan of digital cameras.
Did he continue taking photos after his military career?
“No, I took some weddings but I didn’t pursue photography,” he said.
In 1964, Yeates resigned from the Air Force. He traveled to Arkansas where he was a police officer for seven years.
He met his wife in Boise; she followed him to Arkansas where they married. The couple had three sons. He has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His wife died the day after their 55th wedding anniversary.
What brought him back to Idaho?
“A good friend opened a grocery store in Burley so I came up to help him,” Yeates said. “When the grocery store closed, I came to Blackfoot to work in a variety store. The store’s name was Banty.”
What did he like about the military?
“The eight-to-five job with weekends off,” he said, “and the comradery.”
Speaking of the Elks, he said, “I’ve been with the Elks a long time — 45 years. We do a lot for the veterans; I’m proud of that.”
Some of the positions he has held in the Elks were displayed on the back of his jacket. He has been Past Exalted Ruler, Past Secretary, Past Treasurer, Elk of the Year and Officer of the Year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.