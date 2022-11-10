Carl Yeates

Carl Yeates spent his Air Force career working as a photographer

 LESLIE MIELKE PHOTO

BLACKFOOT – Training for his position as a U.S. Air Force photographer, Carl Yeates learned how to take photos and how to develop and process his own negatives.

He started his military career when he was in high school. He had joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves at Gowen Field in Boise. After graduating from Boise High School in 1954, he transferred to active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Counting both reserves and active duty, Yeates served 13 years in the military.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.