A single-engine airplane rests on its top after flipping over when it hit a chain-link fence between McCarley Field and the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course Tuesday afternoon, short of a runway at the airport.
BLACKFOOT -- Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field in Blackfoot, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain-link fence and flipping over.
Preston Hafer had just finished golfing on the first hole shortly after 3 p.m. when he saw the plane coming in from the north.
"It looked low. I watched it go over the trees and thought it's got to get up, I thought there was no way it was going to make it," Hafer said. "It bounced off the grass near the first green, ran into the fence and tipped over."
The plane came to rest about 50 yards short of the runway.
Up to a minute later, Hafer said, two men got out of the plane. He said one man got out with his face bloodied and another man got out and walked away and did not appear to be hurt.
Another witness called 911, and law enforcement, an ambulance and fire personnel responded. Hafer said the man with the bloody face was loaded into the ambulance and was transported. There was no fire reported.
Blackfoot Police said a 70-year-old male pilot and a 38-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries
The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate.