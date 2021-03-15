Portneuf Medical Center’s emergency helicopter rescued a missing father and son from Blackfoot on Saturday, providing a positive outcome to what had been a multi-county search for the pair after they failed to return home from a Friday snowmobiling trip.
PMC’s air ambulance, operated by Classic Air Medical, began searching the Mink Creek area south of Pocatello for 46-year-old Stacey D. James and his 12-year-old son on Saturday morning and found them safe and unharmed just before noon.
The emergency helicopter landed, picked up the father and son and flew them to the parking lot along Mink Creek Road where the father’s pickup truck had been found earlier Saturday morning.
The father and son from Blackfoot left to go snowmobiling around 12:30 p.m. Friday. When they didn’t return and could not be reached by phone on Friday evening, they were reported missing.
Emergency responders in several Southeast Idaho counties began searching for the father and son on Saturday morning.
A Bannock County sheriff’s deputy found the father’s black 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck around 10 a.m. Saturday at the parking lot along Mink Creek Road but there were no signs of the missing individuals.
Authorities said they repeatedly tried to contact the missing father and son via cellphone but were unsuccessful and believed the pair’s cellphones had been turned off.
After the father’s pickup was found, sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue personnel from both Power and Bannock counties converged on the Mink Creek area in search of the missing pair and PMC’s air ambulance was called in to help in the effort. Less than two hours later the emergency helicopter located James and his son in the snow-covered backcountry after they had spent the night in the below-freezing conditions.
Authorities said the pair became stranded when one of their snowmobiles got stuck in the snow and the other snowmobile broke down.