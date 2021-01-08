BLACKFOOT -- A Pocatello man is in custody at the Bingham County Jail on charges involving an alleged kidnapping Thursday morning, according to a press release from Sheriff Craig Rowland.
At about 10:56 a.m. Thursday, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a kidnapping at 139 South 1075 West. Deputies ultimately arrested George Carl Capson, 42, in connection with the incident.
Capson is being held in the Bingham County Jail on $1 million bond on charges of first degree stalking, second degree kidnapping, felony domestic battery, a civil protection order violation, and burglary.