BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Police Capt. Wes Wheatley gave the latest data on recent vehicle and residential break-ins in Blackfoot this week.
Wheatley said there have been about eight incidents in the last month.
“That seems pretty normal for summer,” he said. “That doesn’t seem to be an uptick.”
Wheatley explained that the Blackfoot Police Department usually posts a 9 p.m. routine on their Facebook page about how to avoid vehicle break-ins.
“Make sure your vehicle and house are locked,” he said. “Make sure valuables are out of sight. Turn on outside lights.”
Wheatley also emphasized the importance of locking vehicle doors. He explained that in many of the reported incidents, the vehicle doors were left unlocked.
“Most aren’t forced entry,” he said. “The cars are unlocked and people can go through.”
More information about how to avoid vehicle and residential break-ins can be found at the police department’s Facebook page.
