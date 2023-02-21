Bingham County
According to an early Lois Bates article, C. Dean Hill of Sandberg-Hill Mortuary was the driving force behind the formation of the Bingham County Historical Society.
The focus for Dean and those who joined him was to establish a museum in Blackfoot. Mayor Al Lindquist, the Jaycees, and others succeeded in obtaining the Tom Bond Collection, formerly housed at Tom’s farm west of town, for the new museum, and Bingham County agreed to buy the Stufflebeam Building at 104 Noth East Main St., to house the collection.
The deed was transferred on Dec. 21, 1965. The Jaycees painted and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers cleaned and arranged the thousands of items in the Tom Bond Collection, as well as other things brought in as soon as the word got around. The museum was open for business.
In the 1970s, Bingham County purchased the historic Brown Mansion at 190 N. Shilling St., and after considerable restoration and repairs involving countless volunteers, the collection moved into the remarkable building where it still resides.
In 1981, as the 100th anniversary of the founding of Bingham County approached, interest turned to compiling information and stories to publish in a book. The resulting 820-page book, “Bingham County Idaho 1885-19855, is a masterpiece and is still a go-to source of information on historical topics. Around the same time, work was begun on making the Historical Society an official entity. Bylaws were adopted and the first election of officers placed LuDell Evans, Dr. Jack Christ, Karen Bassett, and Leo Wallace in leadership for a two-year term.
COVID hit the museum hard. With the exception of a few private tours, the museum was closed for two years. A new curator, hired in the spring of 2022, came in with enthusiasm and energy to bring the place back to life. One new change was the establishment of a themed display in the main room which changes monthly. The display for May was in honor of the military. Many people around town brought in their uniforms and memorabilia to be displayed.
June was devoted to weddings, with dresses from the Civil War to present day. In July we celebrated Blackfoot history with all the century-old photographs on display. August featured Blackfoot’s early schools, with old desks, books, class photos and annuals going back to 1907. In September, the newly acquired Skookum Indian Doll Collection was on display and October brought early farming tools up from the basement. Christmas decorating started early because the museum held a ball in November and decorating continued, leading up to a tree lighting ceremony in mid-December.
The theme displays continue in 2023 with antique valentines currently out to be viewed. This display will remain until the end of February, when a large Barbie doll collection will come in.
Also last year, the museum debuted a new Shilling Street book, featuring 27 houses and printed in color.
The Bingham County Museum — the Brown House — is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., every day except Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Memberships in the Historical Society are available at the museum, and give free admission to eight other Idaho museums in addition to the Brown Mansion.
The Bingham County Archive is currently looking for information and photos of David’s Elevator in Blackfoot. If you have any information to share, please call 208-785-9907 and leave a message.
