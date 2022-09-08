Results from Tuesday’s games.
Girls’ soccer
BONNEVILLE 2, SHELLEY 1: Ali Ellsworth scored twice, both goals assisted by Reagan Flynn. Maya Medrano had 12 saves.
Jacqueline Romero scored for Shelley, which had 19 shots on goal.
Bonneville (3-0-1, 2-0-0) plays Idaho Falls Saturday at the complex. Shelley (2-0-3, 0-0-1) is at Bonneville on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 1, CENTURY 0: Junior Savannah Kenney scored in the seventh minute off a Camry Marrott assist, and the defense did the rest.
Both teams had some good chances and near misses the remainder of the game, coach Jason Lance wrote in an email, also crediting the Titans’ defensive effort.
Sophomore goalkeeper Bria Sale made a key save in the second half when a Century attacker got behind the back line and took a one-on-one shot on goal.
Thunder Ridge improved to 7-0-1 and hosted Rigby on Thursday.
POCATELLO 2, IDAHO FALLS 0: Pocatello broke open a scoreless game with two goals in the second half.
Tigers’ goalie Lydia Keller had 25 shots taken against her, 15 on goal, but allowed just the two scores.
Keller finished with 13 saves.
Idaho Falls (2-1-1) was at Blackfoot on Thursday.
Volleyball
RIRIE 3, MARSH VALLEY 0: Brianna Scott 15 kills and five aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-16, 25- 14, 25- 8 win.
Kennidee Anderson added three kills, two aces and a stuff block, while Riley Sickinger had six kills and two stuff blocks. Makinley Bond and Viola Hayes each recorded four kills.
RIRIE 3, TETON 0: Kennidee Anderson led the way with10 kills and an ace while Brianna Scott added nine kills, three aces and two stuff blocks in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-9 win.
Riley Sickinger added four kills and Makinley Bond had five kills and five aces. Audrey Parkinson also recorded five aces.
Ririe (2-0) was at West Side on Thursday where the Bulldogs played the Pirates and Bear River.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING 3, ABERDEEN 2: Taylor’s Crossing rallied from two sets down to win 17-25; 15-25; 25-21; 25-20; 16-14.
SALMON 3, BUTTE COUNTY 1: Brynlie King had 11 kills, Tavie Rogers added nine kills and Ava Reynolds had eight kills as Salmon rolled to a 25-21,13-25, 25-22, 25-23 win.
Isabella Duke recorded 30 digs and Kolee Simpson added 38 digs and Nyah Bowhay had 20 assists
Butte County (3-3) played Carey and Richfield Wednesday in Carey. Salmon is at the West Jefferson Invitational on Saturday.
Boys soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 2, CENTURY 0: Dallin Serr and Tyler Thompson scored for the Titans.
Thunder Ridge (6-0-1) was at Rigby on Thursday.
Scores
Volleyball
Ririe 3, Marsh Valley 0
Ririe 3, Teton 0
Marsh Valley 3, Teton 0
Boys soccer
Rigby 3, Preston 1
Shelley 7, Bonneville 1
Idaho Falls 3, Pocatello 1
Girls soccer
Sugar-Salem 15, Aberdeen 0