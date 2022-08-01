Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Oxnard, Calif.

 AP Photo/Gus Ruelas

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters at training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had just delivered his best line so far in California.

Something about quarterbacks being the key to winning Super Bowls.

