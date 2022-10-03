Labor negotiations between Pocatello Ready Mix (PRM) and the Teamsters Local 983 union are “somewhat” paused after company management received a petition stating that a majority of their eligible employees no longer want to be represented by the union.
The Teamsters had been on strike for nearly the entire summer, 14 weeks from May 10 to Aug. 16, and returned to work because there hadn’t been much progress made over the course of it.
“We’ve been going through mediation with the company and a little progress had been made and we just felt it was in the best interests of the workers and the company to go back to work while we continued mediation and negotiations,” said Jessica Prather, secretary and treasurer of Teamsters Local 983.
The Teamsters continued the negotiation process with PRM even after the strike ended, submitting a proposal to the company. They haven’t received a response because the company received the petition signed by 17 out of their 26 employees who are eligible to participate in the election, which has been submitted to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). These employees come from all three of PRM’s locations — Blackfoot, Pocatello and American Falls.
The election will be a secret ballot and it will be conducted by mail. The ballots will be sent out to employees on Oct. 17.
“We’re still engaged with a federal mediator right now about the contract. They’ve paused somewhat while the company and the union work through the election petition,” said Charles “Mike” Horrocks, the owner of PRM.
There are still pending charges filed by the Teamsters against PRM and they include failure to provide requested information, direct dealing with employees and unlawful solicitation of resignation from the union. There are some employees in the company who have accused PRM of trying to get the union out of PRM, which is something they deny.
“We had nothing to do with the petition, not encourage it or anything. It was brought to us by the employees,” Horrocks said.
Prather pointed out that when the strike was taking place, the company brought in new employees, who they call “scabs,” meaning workers who are willing to go work at the company while their workers are on strike. She also pointed out that there were employees who left the company because of “how the company was treating their employees.”
Horrocks didn’t know how many of the employees who signed the petition were hired during the strike, but said, “it was quite a large number and not all of them.”
“The best option we believe for the company and the employees is for us to be able to work with them directly without a third party, like a union, in the middle. But it’s ultimately up to the employees. That’s their decision, not ours,” Horrocks said.
According to Asya Acosta, a former employee of PRM, she was approached by company management and offered papers she could sign that would remove her from the Teamsters union. Because Idaho has Right-to-Work laws, an employee just has to put it into writing if they no longer want to be represented by a union.
In response to this, Horrocks said, “That’s a total lie.”
“They would just say that the union was useless, a waste of a $54 monthly member fee. That the health care was the same as their health care, that everything was the same and it didn’t matter,” Acosta said. “So just take the $10,000 they were gonna give us or be with the union still, but we couldn’t have both.”
“They were proposing to get out of union benefits and telling people that if they didn’t have to pay into the union benefits they could offer them a bonus,” Prather said. “Not necessarily if you don’t join the union you’ll get $10,000. It’s more of them trying to sell their proposal to get out of union benefits by promising them a bonus.”
Horrocks said that while they were offering bonuses that would total $10,000 a year, it was offered in one of their proposals to the union, which they rejected. Horrocks also specified that the bonus would be offered to everybody, “it didn’t matter what they were doing.”
Prather said the proposal was to withdraw from the Teamsters pension and union health insurance, offering that $10,000 bonus that would be paid quarterly.
“The union didn’t accept it because it wasn’t what the membership wanted. They didn’t want to change their benefits and the salary bonus would not make up for what they’d be losing,” Prather said.
“That’s absolutely negative. We have not done any of that,” Horrocks responded. “Charges can be filed for anything, doesn’t mean they’re true.”
From the NLRB notice of election, all full-time and regular part-time employees, “in the classifications of oiler-greaser, yardman, batch plant helper, shop helper, loader operator, transit mix, bulker, batch plant dispatcher, and mechanic employed by the employer at its facilities located in Pocatello, Blackfoot and American Falls,” will be eligible to participate in the election. Any eligible employees who don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 24 should contact the NLRB by either calling the Region 27 office at 303-844-3551 or the national toll-free line at 1-844-762-6572. The ballots will be counted at the Region 27 office by Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. MST and in order to be valid the ballot has to be received by then.
The election is being conducted by secret ballot so that “voters will be allowed to vote without interference, restraint, or coercion.” PRM asked the NLRB to conduct the election in person, and Horrocks said they were working with them to schedule that election, but that was before this notice of election was put out by the NLRB.
“If a company is encouraging or stating that they don’t need a union and fighting against the union, it’s more than likely that shows a union is necessary at that workplace,” Prather said. “We’re basically there so that they can’t just do whatever they want to do. And at the end of the day, that’s what the company wants to do.”
Prather said the union would spend time working to educate the new employees of PRM before the upcoming election.
“We respect our employees’ choices about whether or not they want to be represented. That’s up to them. We are willing to do whatever they would like us to do,” Horrocks said.
“I guess if you’re asking if they’ll be represented by someone, it sounds like they’re representing themselves now,” Horrocks said. “I think they must want to do it themselves.”
