Prostate
BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

It’s a difficult subject to think and talk about. But at some point, men at age 50 — as that’s when most prostate issues begin to surface — should start talking to their doctor about screening for prostate cancer.

The prostate is a small gland located below your bladder and in front of your rectum. This gland surrounds the tube that transports urine from the bladder out of your body. As a man’s prostate gland increases in size, it grows outward, making it difficult to urinate. There can be several reasons for this.

Recommended for you