It’s a difficult subject to think and talk about. But at some point, men at age 50 — as that’s when most prostate issues begin to surface — should start talking to their doctor about screening for prostate cancer.
The prostate is a small gland located below your bladder and in front of your rectum. This gland surrounds the tube that transports urine from the bladder out of your body. As a man’s prostate gland increases in size, it grows outward, making it difficult to urinate. There can be several reasons for this.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death in men, according to the American Cancer Society. And because age and genetics — two things you can’t control — are the most common risk factors, it’s important to get screened by a urologist if you notice any of the following symptoms:
- Blood in the urine or bone pain or tenderness, most often in the lower back and pelvic bones
- Delayed or slowed start of urinary stream
- Leakage of urine after urinating
- Slow urinary stream
Since cancer isn’t the only prostate concern, urologists will usually conduct a bevy of tests to ensure something else isn’t causing the symptoms.
An enlarged prostate — benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) — is another common occurrence in men over 50. In addition, urgency or not being able to urinate could be a sign of a urinary tract infection. Blood in urine could mean a bladder stone or bladder cancer, or symptoms could also indicate a condition called prostatitis — a catchall word for an inflammation of the prostate gland.
A large majority of men will deal with prostate enlargement in their lifetime, and, if left untreated, some symptoms can have long-term effects. That’s why it’s so important to talk to your doctor about any symptoms and get yearly screenings.
Seeing a Urologist is Easy
There is no need to suffer in silence any longer from urological issues. If you experience urinary leakage, talk with your primary care physician about the many treatment options. Another option is to schedule an appointment with one of our urologists at Bingham Healthcare Urology.
Dr. David Sisul, MD – Urologist
If you or a loved one have any questions, Dr. Sisul see patients in Idaho Falls & Blackfoot. Schedule a consultation with him by calling (208) 535-3637.
Dr. J. David Sule, MD — Urologist
If you or a loved one have any questions, Dr. Sule has offices in Pocatello and Blackfoot. Schedule a consultation with him by calling (208) 233-8770.