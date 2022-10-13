A public hearing on the increased rates of Blackfoot’s public utilities, water, sewer and sanitation is scheduled for the next city council meeting on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

At this meeting, the public will be able to voice their thoughts on the increased rates and be heard by the city council before they vote on whether to approve the new rates.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.