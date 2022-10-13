A public hearing on the increased rates of Blackfoot’s public utilities, water, sewer and sanitation is scheduled for the next city council meeting on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
At this meeting, the public will be able to voice their thoughts on the increased rates and be heard by the city council before they vote on whether to approve the new rates.
“We always encourage people to attend city council meetings … to make their feelings known or if they have suggestions for another way to do the business,” said Mayor Marc Carroll.
The rate increase for water service will depend on the size of supply line water users have going to their property. It’s also important to note that these rate increases will be done incrementally going up to 2030.
For a 1-inch line, the current fee is at $22.47 and it would go up to $26.74 in FY 23 for a month of service of 15,000 gallons of water. Any use above that amount would be $1.50 per 1,000 gallons of water. By FY 30, the fee would increase to a total of $46.07.
For a line that is 2 inches, the current amount charged is $24.27 and the fee would become $28.88 in FY 23. This would increase to a total of $49.76 in FY 30. For a line that is 3 inches, the current charge is $25.07 and the new fee would become $26.06 in FY 23. This would end at a total of $51.39 in FY 30.
For FY 23, 24 and 25 the increase will be something between $4 to $8 depending on the size of the line, but after that the increases will become something between $1 through $3 until the incremental increases are complete.
For sewer service the amount paid is determined by the Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU). Residential properties are only viewed as one EDU. The commercial property rate increases will be determined based on the amount of effluent, which is liquid waste or sewage that is discharged to the waste treatment plant.
The current fee per EDU is $41.46 and the proposal is to increase it to $51.83 in FY 23. The increased total would become $89.40 by FY 30. As with the water increases, the amount of increase will get smaller as the decade goes on. Through FY 23, 24 and 25 the increases will be between $11 to $16 and then will drop down to below $2 every year.
For sanitation rates, the proposal for the residential rate will not increase, but commercial rates will go up. For a 100 gallon rollaway cart, the rate is $17.36 per 100 gallons which will stay the same. The commercial fee per 100 gallons is $13.37, and this will become $17.47 over the years 2023 to 2027.
This comes after the FCS Group, a utility rate and fee consulting group, presented a utility rate study to the city, recommending increased rates. Currently, Blackfoot has some of the lowest utility rates in the state, so the goal of these increased rates is to bring the city’s funding up to what it needs to be to accommodate the existing need.
These increases are not set in stone, and could be amended by the city council at the meeting, Carroll said.
The reason the city is proposing these rate increases is because the aging infrastructure, some of it a century old, is in need of replacements and upgrades, Carroll added.
“In a lot of cases, particularly in the downtown, (sewer pipes have) deteriorated to the point that there’s no more pipe. The sewage is being transmitted through the hole in the ground that’s left,” Carroll said.
Not only that, but all of Bingham County is experiencing population growth, which is pushing the treatment plant to capacity.
If the utility rates stayed put and the infrastructure wasn’t updated, the mayor compared that to if the roof on the house was allowed to deteriorate over time.
“You can do some patching for a while and get by. That’s kind of what we’re doing right now but sooner or later there’s going to be a major failure of the roof. We’ve had that happen with our sewer pipe,” Carroll said.
According to a presentation given by Rex Moffat, sewer superintendent, to the city council on Oct. 4, there’s been three pipe collapses in the last decade. There was one in February 2013 when a 24-inch concrete line collapsed just outside the treatment plant, leaving six homes with flooded basements. The city replaced 268 feet of the line. In 2017, a 10-inch concrete line collapsed on S Ash St and the city had to replace 122 feet of line. Then in September 2020, a 10-inch concrete line collapsed on S Ash Street and the city had to replace 825 feet of sewer line.
The city wants to be able to move away from just repairing infrastructure when it fails and start replacing it before that failure occurs, which isn’t in the budget currently.
“We don’t have the money to be able to do the major sewer repairs that we know need to be done,” Carroll said. He said that the alternative is “just waiting for the next sewer failure to fix it as we get the failures instead of doing predictive maintenance and replacing sewer lines that we know need to be replaced.”
In order to repair this situation, Moffat said that expansion of the wastewater treatment plant is required to meet the increasing demand of the population. This will be the third phase of the treatment plant’s expansion when they do preliminary engineering, which will continue into 2025, with construction possibly being completed in 2026. This will lead to a phase four upgrade in 2027.
“The costs for this should be spread to the developers that are building in Blackfoot. That is why the FCS Group proposed the Sewer Availability Fee increase that they did,” Moffat said in a Project Priority Statement.
In 2023, they aim to engineer 2,800 feet of sewer lines on Riverton Road, and the project will continue into the next year. The current pipe material is concrete, which has experienced structural issues downstream, closer to the treatment plant. This will lead to full road reconstruction of Riverton in 2025.
They also aim to repair and replace pipes in the downtown area through ARPA funding. Knife River, a construction company, has been awarded a bid to spot repair 29 locations in the pipe and replace approximately 320 feet of pipe west of 155 North Maple.
These are only some of the sewer projects they have planned throughout the decade, with even more to be delivered.
The city also plans to use increased revenue to start treating Blackfoot’s water system. In the past year, there’s been two separate boil orders in the city. To help remedy this, the city would start chlorinating the water system in order to purify it.
“We’re way past the time frame when we should have been treating the water,” Carroll said. “Nobody wants to hear about chlorinating water but when a water system grows to the size of this one, you do have to treat it.”
At the upcoming city council meeting, citizens will be able to speak to the city council and present their thoughts on these increased rates. What they say could affect how much of an increase there is, and that will be voted on by the city council at the meeting.
“Everything in the world has a design life,” Carroll said. “Whether you’re talking a car, a house or a sewer system, you have to be willing to put money into it in order for it to continue to be able to provide service.”
