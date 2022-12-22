Puss In Boots

(From left) Goldi (Florence Pugh), Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) and Mama Bear (Olivia Colman) in DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, directed by Joel Crawford.v

 DreamWorks Animation via AP

Quick, without looking, guess how long it’s been since there’s been a Shrek movie or even a Shrek-adjacent one. Over a decade seems too long for such a popular franchise, right? And yet here we are, 11 years later, welcoming back Antonio Banderas’s swashbuckling feline in “ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which opens in theaters Wednesday.

No wonder he’s forced to think about his own mortality in this one — certain segments of the audience will be too when they realize how much time has passed. It wasn’t for lack of trying, but things were happening behind the scenes with various directors coming and going. then Universal acquired DreamWorks and they went back to the drawing board under new leadership. Somehow television spinoffs kept coming.


