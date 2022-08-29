SHELLEY -- The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) met with members of the public to have a discussion and answer questions about their proposal to acquire ambulances and become a transport service.
There were a little over 20 people in attendance at the Wednesday meeting last week where many of them joined the discussion and shared their own experiences. Whitney Manwaring, Bingham County Commission chairman, was at the meeting and contributed to the discussion. He was the only elected official who was able to attend.
Lyle Barney, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) chief with the QRU, spoke of the increasing population in the area and how that’s increasing their call volume.
“We’re trying to get ahead of this so we can be here for the citizens of these communities, of Shelley and Firth, and outlying communities because the most important thing is the citizens of this community,” Barney said.
“Everyone’s call volume has gone up to that point, to where you can’t guarantee that there’s going to be an ambulance ready to rock and roll when dispatch dispatches it,” Barney said. This is why the QRU wants to become a transport service and not have to rely on outside agencies to assist them with transport, he said.
Eric Day, EMS chief with Idaho Falls Fire, spoke at the meeting about how EMS services have become strained across the state. In Idaho, like many states in the country, EMS is not considered an essential service like law enforcement is.
“So there’s no actual requirement for anybody to go. So if your volunteers get burned out and there’s not the support that they need and they leave and you say you don’t have anybody to go there’s no recourse. There’s nothing there,” Day said.
Day said that there’s “hope on the horizon” as the governor and legislatures are recognizing this issue. They’re trying to find ways to improve recruitment and retention to bolster EMS services, especially the rural and volunteer ones. It just depends on what can get passed through the legislative session, he said.
“Shelley QRU and Firth Fire and Shelley Fire have all done an excellent job at responding over the years and still do to the scene to take care of the patient. It’s just that some medical issues need to be in the hospital under a doctor's care to save their life or take care of the problem,” Manwaring said.
Dr. Blake Wachter, a cardiologist at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Idaho Falls Community Center, was at the meeting. She’s also the president of the Idaho Heart Foundation (IHF).
“We save lives from heart attacks because you guys try and get the patients to us as quickly as possible. Thanks to all of you guys. We need to get people to us as quickly as possible or we cannot save somebody from a heart attack. We need to get them on our table,” Wachter said.
The IHF is trying to get more automated external defibrillators (AED), “but an AED can only go so far. We need to get you on the table,” Wachter said. “We can’t save somebody out there.”
She said that the goal is to get a patient on the table in 90 minutes, “And trust me, those minutes tick by very quickly.”
Tim Shurtz, a firefighter with Firth Fire and a QRU volunteer with around 1,500 calls under his belt, said, “I’ve done more calls, chief has probably got me on calls, but I’ve done more calls than anybody else in this district and I’ve seen more death and people that could’ve been saved if we had the proper equipment, proper support.”
Logan Orr, a QRU volunteer, spoke to an experience he had when a patient died because they couldn’t get the medical attention they needed in a quick enough time frame.
“There was a patient having a stroke and having to wait 20 minutes for an ambulance to show up while you’re watching somebody die in front of you, now that sucks,” Orr said. He thought to himself, “Could I have done something better?”
“Each and every one of us out here are at risk as this area grows, and as things change,” Shurtz said. “We’re talking about saving their life potentially and the life of someone they know. That’s what I’m asking. Where is our political leadership and where’s our support?”
Manwaring said that some of his elected peers were sick. He also said that many of them don’t use Facebook frequently, so they likely missed the notifications until it was too late.
“We need them to step up and help us serve them,” Shurtz said.
Jeff Clement, who is an advanced EMT training officer and a QRU volunteer, said, “We can be paramedic level here. We have paramedics in our unit who are willing to work.”
They’re also a training center, so Clement said, “So we can have more EMTs like that.” He snapped to emphasize his point. “I can train more EMTs just like that within six months, four months.”
Payton Holtom, a paramedic in West Yellowstone, pointed out that having ambulances would increase revenue from medical billing, and he thinks that would recoup a lot of the cost of the ambulances.
He also said that, “I feel that there’s members of the community who do not utilize the ambulance here, and do not utilize the Shelley QRU because they know they have to wait.”
He spoke to his experience training with EIRMC and he counted over 20 people who were having severe life threatening illnesses and, “they just decided to load in the car, drive up and roll them out at the ER door because they didn’t want to wait.”
Barney said that while the QRU will always be there for the community, they’ve “reached the point with our call volume that to be able to support our community, we really are in need of an ambulance. It’s no longer a want, it’s a need.”
“We’re just trying to get ahead of the curve. I mean, it’s coming. The sooner we’re ready for it the better,” Barney said.