Ambulance public meeting
Eric Day, Idaho Falls Fire EMS Chief, addresses the crowd at the public meeting while Lyle Barney, EMS Chief of the Shelley-Firth QRU, stands on deck ready to speak next.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

SHELLEY -- The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) met with members of the public to have a discussion and answer questions about their proposal to acquire ambulances and become a transport service.

There were a little over 20 people in attendance at the Wednesday meeting last week where many of them joined the discussion and shared their own experiences. Whitney Manwaring, Bingham County Commission chairman, was at the meeting and contributed to the discussion. He was the only elected official who was able to attend.

