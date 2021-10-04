Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels program received some help through a local quilt club recently.
President Gloria Udy of the Blackfoot Piecemakers Quilt Club presented a check for $4,000 to Pam Beus from the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels on Sept. 23. Piecemakers Quilt Club has made a quilt for charity every year since the club was started in the late 1980s.
For the past several years club members have sold raffle tickets on their own and at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. The club members vote on a local organization to donate the proceeds. This year they chose the Blackfoot Meals on Wheels. Members each made a couple of blocks for the quilt and then the blocks were set together by Madge Lindsay. The machine quilting was done and donated by Connie Tabor.
The winning ticket was drawn on the last night of the fair and the winner was Allison Geisler from Blackfoot. Needless to say, Allison was thrilled to win the quilt.
Piecemakers is a non-denominational group and visitors are always welcome. Club meetings consist of show and tell, a short lesson on quilting related topics, sometimes a book report and other fun topics.
The Piecemakers Quilt Club meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month and is located at the Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway Drive, Blackfoot. They do not have a regular meeting in November or December. Their current membership is about 75 people. Dues are $10 per year.